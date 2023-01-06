Netflix’s Wednesday has become a cultural phenomenon! Tim Burton’s vision coupled with Jenna Ortega’s performance has mesmerized fans across the globe making the series one of the streamer's most viewed shows. With so much love and appreciation, the renewal for Season 2 is only a matter of when, and it looks like the announcement is coming soon.

In a recent Tweet, the streamer cryptically hinted at the possibility of a Season 2 coming soon. Netflix posted a video from the final moments of the first season where Wednesday is seen finishing writing her book on her typewriter, with the words “The End?” The streamer captioned the video with a “???????,” leaving fans scratching their head.

While Netflix was always quick to announce a Season 2 for its hit series in the recent past, it has been taking a while to make such announcements. For example, Neil Gaiman’s Sandman debuted in August, but renewal didn’t come till November. Similarly, Wednesday premiered on Thanksgiving, and seems like the New Year is the time the streamer has chosen to possibly make the announcement. The series has clocked in around one billion hours viewed, which makes it the third Netflix series to do so last year, after Dahmer-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and Stranger Things Season 4. The series also boasts to be one of Netflix’s most-streamed shows of all time and continues to beat several rating records.

In Season 1 we saw our titular heroin entering the Nevermore Academy; she not only explored her new psychic abilities but also dealt with her emotions. Her emotional arc coupled with a layered mystery to solve made the show even more appealing to viewers of all age groups. Burton’s vision not only evokes creepy kooky nostalgia but also gives a modern twist to the emo-goth culture, most notably Ortega’s dance sequence took the internet by storm even gripping the likes of pop icon Lady Gaga with “Wednesday fever.”

The series is created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar while Burton served the directorial duties. It casts Ortega as Wednesday Addams, Gwendoline Christie as Larissa Weems, Hunter Doohan as Tyler Galpin, Percy Hynes White as Xavier Thorpe, Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair, Joy Sunday as Bianca Barclay, and Christina Ricci as Marilyn Thornhill. Further rounding of the cast is Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams, Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams, Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester, and the series breakout star Thing is played by Victor Dorobantu.

Season 1 of Wednesday is currently available for streaming on Netflix, and you can check out the cryptic tweet below: