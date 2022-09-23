We can all breathe a collective sigh of relief - a release date for Netflix’s Wednesday has finally been revealed. Hopefully you’re the kind of Halloween season fan that celebrates throughout the month and all the way up until Thanksgiving, because the spooky Tim Burton, Alfred Gough, and Miles Millar created series will drop on November 23.

Announcing the news is the titular homicidal gal herself via a Twitter post shared this morning. Standing underneath an umbrella with rain pounding down around her, Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday poses in front of the Nevermore Academy, decked out in her school uniform. Pulling the character’s look together are the long, black pigtails she’s known for along with jet black nails and a stare that could (and may) kill.

Since casting reveals began rolling out at the end of last summer, we’ve been beyond excited to sink our teeth into this new take on an old favorite. The Burton-helmed project will focus on the Addams’ family daughter, Wednesday as she heads off to Nevermore, an academy that will help the young woman further her psychic abilities. While she’s there, things take a mysterious turn as she finds herself caught up in solving a mystery that’s been stalking her family since long before her birth.

Image via Netflix

Along with Ortega, the rest of the cast will be made up of Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams, Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams, Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley the youngest member of the Addams family, Riki Lindhome as Dr. Valerie Kinbott, Jamie McShane as Sheriff Donovan Galpin, Joy Sunday as Wednesday’s peer and rival Bianca Barclay, Victor Dorobantu as Thing, George Burcea as Lurch, and Gwendoline Christie as Nevermore’s headmaster, Larissa Weems. Also included in the cast will be Christina Ricci, who fans of Barry Sonnenfeld’s 1991 and 1993 feature film takes on the classic spooky family will remember starring as Wednesday. As of right now, Ricci’s role in Netflix’s series is being kept tightly under wraps.

Today’s long awaited news comes on the back of a slew of Wednesday centered content and first looks that have come our way over the last few weeks. From trailers to interactive websites, the folks behind production have been making sure that we’re just as excited about the series as they are. And with a cast, storyline, and director like this, who wouldn’t be stoked?

Although November 23 seems like a lengthy amount of time to wait, this gives you plenty of time to get caught up on all things the Addams family. You can check out the poster and the trailer below: