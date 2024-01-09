The Big Picture Wednesday Season 1 is coming to DVD and Blu-ray on March 26, 2024, allowing fans to own the series on physical media.

The release includes all eight episodes of the show, which follows teenage Wednesday Addams as she attends a ghoul school and investigates a string of murders.

Actress Jenna Ortega shines in her role as Wednesday, making the character her own with her dry sense of humor and dark charisma.

Over the last year, one of the most popular series around has been Wednesday. The Netflix phenomenon, based on the immortal Addams Family, starring modern horror icon Jenna Ortega took the world by storm when it debuted in November 2022. Since then, fans have been eagerly awaiting Season 2. Now with the strikes over, we’re a little bit closer to that gleefully sinister reality as the show is almost ready to enter production. However, if that’s not enough to increase your anxious excitement, it has been announced that Wednesday Season 1 is coming to DVD and Blu-ray this spring on March 26, 2024.

The release will include all eight episodes which saw a teenage Wednesday Addams attend Nevermore Academy after a series of unfortunate events. This was the same school her parents, Morticia and Gomez, went to, which doesn’t please Wednesday in the slightest, as she’s in a phase of her life where she wants nothing to do with her mother. However, this ghoul school is a bit more than she bargained for as there’s a string of murders surrendering Nevermore's campus that’s connected to a mysterious beastly Hyde who could be anyone of her new "friends". The season saw Wednesday on the case, but she also had to survive school in the process.

Wednesday has been one of Netflix's very best series. From its grand production value to its rich thematic writing and director Tim Burton’s involvement, this is a much watched horror comedy, regardless if you love The Addams Family or not. However, the main reason this show shines is Ortega. Like Christina Ricci and Lisa Loring before her, the rising star made the character her own. Her dry sense of humor, delightfully morbid facial expressions, and dark charisma are next to none. Ortega has been a beloved horror personality for a while now with the Scream franchise and X, but Wednesday has become the defining role in her young career thus far.

‘Wednesday’s Blu-ray & DVD Release Is a Win For Physical Media

While this is such great news in general, Wednesday releasing on physical media is so important as Netflix shows rarely get released outside their hollow streaming halls. This might be more so because of Warner Brothers and MGM’s heavy involvement in the series, but that shouldn’t make physical media fans any less happy. It does look like Netflix and other streamers are turning a corner on physical media. It has been a slow yet comforting process for those who love the sense of owning the shows they love. Especially with the recent trend of shows being pulled from streamers left and right with no explanation.

There’s no set release date for Wednesday Season 2 yet, but the series is set to go into production on the latest season this April in Ireland. There’s also an Uncle Fester spin-off series in the works at Netflix. Wednesday-mania is back in full swing with new action figures, Loungefly bags, and clothing collections recently revealed for the series. With the physical media release now being added to fans’ pre-order list, there will be many more rewatches of Season 1 before returning to Nevermore for Season 2. While we wait, you can pre-order Wednesday Season 1 on Amazon now. You can also read up on Ortega and co-star Emma Myers' recent enthusiastic comments on Season 2.

Wednesday's Blu-ray & DVD release is currently set for March 26, 2024, but the show is currently streaming on Netflix. Stay tuned to Collider for updates.

