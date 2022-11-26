Editor's note: The below contains major spoilers for Season 1 of Wednesday.

Wednesday does a fantastic job of tying up loose knots and giving closure to its outcasts. By the end of the show’s first season, Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) uncovered the identity of the monster that was preying around Nevermore Academy, solved the mystery of her parents' involvement with a murder, and figured out what the prophecy that pitched her against Jericho’s pilgrim founder meant.

However, while all the central questions of Season 1 were answered, Wednesday still leaves enough breadcrumbs behind for us to follow in Season 2, should the series be renewed. So, now that all eight episodes of Season 1 of Wednesday are available on Netflix, it’s time to discuss what the series has left pending.

What Happened to Laurel Gates?

Image via Netflix

During Wednesday’s finale, the students of Nevermore Academy band together to defeat the Hyde, the resurrected Joseph Crackstone (William Houston), and the woman who awakened both creatures, Laurel Gates (Christina Ricci). Tyler (Hunter Doohan), aka the Hyde, is knocked down by Enid (Emma Myers) after the girl wolfs out under the blood moon. Crackstone meets an irreversible death after Wednesday stabs his black heart. Finally, Laurel is subdued by Eugene (Moosa Mostafa) and his bees.

After Laurel is incapacitated by the bees’ stings, Wednesday asks her Nevermore colleagues to look away while she deals with the woman. While that might indicate Wednesday killed the woman, everything happens outside the frame. And if there’s one rule in television that we must never forget is that if we don’t see a body, we should be suspicious about a character’s demise. So, what happened with Laurel? Did Wednesday try to kill her? Did the girl succeed? Or did Wednesday only capture Laurel to give her to the police? Season 2 of Wednesday should reveal the fate of Laurel Gates, maybe with the villain's return with a new plan to destroy the outcasts.

Does Tyler Escape Prison?

Image via Netflix

One of the final scenes of Season 1 of Wednesday sees Tyler in chains inside a police armored car. Tyler is being transported to prison after being responsible for the death of six people. However, during his trip, Tyler transforms into the Hyde, using his strength to break the chains that bind him. Unfortunately, the series ends before we can learn if Tyler managed to escape or if the containment measures were enough to take him to prison. Be it as it may, Season 2 should let us know if the Hyde is secured somewhere or if he’s lurking in the woods, waiting for his next victim.

What Happened to Tyler’s Mother?

Image via Netflix

In the last episode of Wednesday, we learn that Tyler’s mother was also a Hyde. Her post-partum disorder triggered her transformation, but we never learn what exactly happened to her in the end. For most of the season, we are led to believe Tyler’s mother is dead, as his father, Sheriff Galpin (Jamie McShane), refuses to discuss the subject. However, Tyler’s mother could still be alive and contained somewhere. Or maybe she died during a confrontation with the police. Since Tyler survives Season 1 of Wednesday, Season 2 should explore his family history and tell us what happened to his mother.

Were Tyler and Laurel Just Pawns in Someone Else’s Game?

Image via Netflix

When she goes back home after Nevermore Academy’s classes were canceled for the semester, Wednesday wonders if Laurel was the mastermind behind everything that happened or if she was only a pawn. There must be more people in the world who hate outcasts and want to see their destruction. If the series gets renewed, we should learn if Laurel was acting alone or if a more vicious adversary is still surveilling the Addams Family.

Who Sent Wednesday the Anonymous Messages?

Image via Netflix

While we don’t know if Laurel had any associates, we can be sure someone else is tracking Wednesday. That’s because, in the finale, the girl gets threatening messages on her phone from an anonymous number. Together with the messages, Wednesday also gets photos of herself leaving Nevermore. That means whoever is stalking her was on the job after Laurel, Tyler, and Crackstone were out of the scene. There’s a bigger mystery for Wednesday to solve in Season 2 of the show, and we can’t wait to see what happens next.

Will Wednesday Go Back to Nevermore Academy?

Image via Netflix

While we can be hopeful that Wednesday will come back for Season 2 on Netflix, we don’t know whether a follow-up season will take place on Nevermore Academy or somewhere else. Sure, getting Wednesday back at school can give audiences a familiar background and ensure the series’ excellent supporting cast has a reason to return. However, Season 1 of Wednesday seems to have explored all the main extracurricular activities on Nevermore, which means Season 2 needs to get creative in order not to feel repetitive. Getting out of Nevermore, on the other hand, can keep things fresh by letting us know how outcasts adapt in order corners of the world. Whatever happens, Season 2 must bring Enid back, or we will riot.

Who Will Take Over as Nevermore’s Headmaster?

Image via Netflix

In the season finale, headmistress Weems (Gwendoline Christie) meets a gruesome end after Laurel murders the shapeshifting master of Nevermore Academy with nightshade poison. Weems could be stubborn, but she loved outcasts and was ultimately willing to risk her life to protect the children of Nevermore. Even if Season 2 of Wednesday doesn’t come back to the school, we would love to know who would step up and take Weems' place. Hopefully, someone with the same passion as the late headmistress.

Will Bianca Join the Morning Song Cult?

Image via Netflix

Most of Wednesday's side characters have closure by the end of the season. Ajax (Georgie Farmer) loses his fear of petrifying Enid, and they finally become a couple. Enid wolfs out and fulfills her fate of becoming a mighty werewolf. Eugene finds a true friend on Wednesday, which gives him the courage to fight against evil during the final showdown. Nevertheless, we are not sure what will happen with Bianca (Joy Sunday). During the first season, we learn that Bianca was raised as a con woman by her mother, and the girl even used her siren song powers to be admitted to Nevermore. Since then, Bianca has been trying to lead an honest life, which might prove difficult after her mother’s return to Jericho.

As it turns out, Bianca’s mother puts her powers at the service of a cult named Morning Song, leading desperate people to give away their money with promises of spiritual healing. On Wednesday, Bianca is blackmailed by her mother, who wants the girl to take her place at Morning Song. Bianca agrees to serve the cult to protect the secret of how she got to Nevermore but underlines she’ll only help after the school semester. Bianca’s backstory is intriguing enough to fill a whole spinoff series, and if Wednesday gets renewed, we hope to learn more about the Morning Song. We also hope Bianca gets the opportunity to redeem herself.

