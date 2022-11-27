In the cheery holiday season, Netflix’s Wednesday stands out as morbid fun. The new series takes an in-depth look at the life of Wednesday Addams, the daughter of the Addams family, as she navigates young adulthood and gives us an edgy window into her world. The series is easily among the top seasonal offerings across streaming services and has pleased fans and critics. Given the fanfare and acclaim, questions about a possible Season 2 are already being asked and while we eagerly wait for confirmation, co-showrunners Miles Miller and Al Gough already have probable plans for what it could be. In a new interview with TVLine the duo shared how they “definitely want to feature” more of the Wednesday’s family if the series is indeed greenlit for another season.

In Wednesday director Tim Burton kept focus mostly on its titular character, played by Jenna Ortega, as well as her new home, the Nevermore Academy. As Wednesday starts peeling layers of various mysteries that are presented to her, she sees her family and friends in a new light. Gough explained, “The series is really about a girl who sees the world in black and white, and learning there are shades of gray.” While keeping Wednesday’s “outsider” worldview intact the story seamlessly blends in the troubles and tribulations of being a teenager in her character arc and the showrunners want to dig more into it in Season 2, “I think like any relationship or any friendship, it can get complicated by other factors. It’s never going to be smooth sailing. And it’s really her learning to navigate the ups and downs of friendship,” he further explained. It’s at Nevermore Academy that a reluctant Wednesday realizes that she could be more in touch with her feelings and care a bit more about people in life. It’ll be interesting to see how her emotions might play out if the series is renewed.

Along with Wednesday the series also introduces fans to a whole new Addams family; we meet her parents Morticia and Gomez (Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán) who are very excited for their daughter to attend their alma mater, Pugsley played by Isaac Ordonez and even the Thing, who turns out to be her true partner in crime. Co-showrunner Millar feels that they have barely “touched the surface with those characters and the actors are so amazing in those roles.”

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'Wednesday' Season 1: Biggest Unanswered Questions After the Finale

The story briefly touches upon Wednesday and Morticia’s complicated mother-daughter relationship and makes it quite clear that our titular heroine has all the love for her family even if she’s not very vocal about it. Miller feels that Addams' family dynamic can be explored in a further season, saying, "Catherine is, I think, an iconic Morticia. The relationship between Wednesday and Morticia is also essential to the show, and the idea that Wednesday is trying to forge her own path outside the family is important.” Adding they “definitely want to feature the family as we did this season in a couple of episodes if we were to get a second season.”

Wednesday is streaming on Netflix. You can check out the trailer below: