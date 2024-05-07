This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The Big Picture Wednesday Season 2 promises more action and horror, with each episode feeling like a movie rather than episodic.

The season leans more into horror and ditches romantic subplots, bringing back familiar characters and star-studded guests.

Production for Season 2 will be in Ireland, adding new series regulars and promising an exciting and star-studded cast.

Jenna Ortega is back as the most malevolent schoolgirl, as Netflix is kicking off production for Wednesday Season 2 in Ireland and the excitement is palpable, especially with Thing delivering scripts to the cast! In a delightful twist, Thing is also the star of Netflix's new TikTok channel, "Thing Tok," providing a quirky, behind-the-scenes look at all things Wednesday.

Joining the spooky ensemble are new series regulars: Steve Buscemi, Billie Piper, Evie Templeton, Owen Painter, and Noah Taylor. Familiar faces Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Isaac Ordonez, and Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo are also being upped to series regulars, while there's a raft of star-studded guest appearances planned, including the likes of Christopher Lloyd, Joanna Lumley, Thandiwe Newton, Frances O’Connor, Haley Joel Osment, Heather Matarazzo, and Joonas Suotamo. Showrunners Al Gough and Miles Millar expressed their excitement at the fun to come in a statement, adding:

“We are thrilled that the entire Addams family will be enrolling in Nevermore Academy this season along with a dream cast of icons and new faces.”

How Will 'Wednesday' Season 2 Be Different?

Ortega has already promised that the season will see more "action and horror" than its debut outing, as she said during the red carpet for January's Primetime Emmy Awards. She added that every episode would feel more like a film, rather than in an episodic format the way the first season had come across. “We’re definitely leaning into a little bit more horror," said Ortega. "It’s really, really exciting because, all throughout the show, while Wednesday does need a little bit of an arc, she never really changes and that’s the wonderful thing about her. There’s really, really good one-liners and I think everything’s bigger. It’s a lot more action-packed. Each episode will probably feel a little bit more like a movie, which is nice.”

Ortega had earlier stated that she was keen to lean more into the horror side of things, and wanted rid of any romantic sideplots for Wednesday, noting that they didn't make any sense to her, saying:

“We’ve decided we want to lean into the horror aspect of the show a little bit more. Because it is so lighthearted, and a show like this with vampires and werewolves and superpowers, you don’t want to take yourself too seriously. We’re ditching any romantic love interest for Wednesday, which is really great."

Wednesday Season 2 will also see a number of characters returning. This includes Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Isaac Ordonez, Christina Ricci (Wednesday from the 1991 Addams Family film), Emma Myers, and more. Wednesday comes from MGM Television and was created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, who also serve as co-showrunners. Tim Burton serves as an executive producer alongside Steve Stark for Toluca Pictures, Andrew Mittman for 1.21 Entertainment, Kayla Alpert, Jonathan Glickman, Gail Berman, Tommy Harper, Kevin Lafferty, and Gough and Millar for their Millar Gough Ink banner. Ortega is also taking on the role of executive producing in Season 2.

Production for Season 2 of Wednesday is underway now in Ireland. Stay tuned for more news as filming begins.

Wednesday Release Date November 23, 2022 Creator Alfred Gough, Miles Millar Cast Jenna Ortega , Hunter Doohan , Christina Ricci , Percy Hynes White Main Genre Comedy

