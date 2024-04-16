The Big Picture Steve Buscemi joins the cast of Wednesday Season 2 though details remain a mystery.

Buscemi, known for roles in Pulp Fiction and Reservoir Dogs, also recently appeared in Hotel Transylvania: Transformania.

The series centers around Jenna Ortega's character, Wednesday, as she navigates mysteries at Nevermore Academy.

Ever since Wednesday became a massive hit for Netflix, fans have been eagerly waiting for the return of the series. And now, Variety has provided a relevant update when it comes to the cast of the second season of the show, stating that Steve Buscemi will appear in the upcoming episodes in an undisclosed role. Even if character details remain under wraps, it's been stated that Buscemi could step into the shoes of the new director of Nevermore Academy, the role held by Larissa Weems (Gwendoline Christie) in the first season of the series. Nevermore Academy should prepare for an unpredictable change of pace.

Buscemi is known for his roles in titles such as Pulp Fiction and his breakout role in Reservoir Dogs. But besides his successful partnership with Quentin Tarantino, the actor has recently been seen in very different projects from the ones that launched him to fame. Buscemi stepped into the shoes of Reese in Vacation Friends 2, the sequel that followed Marcus (Lil Rel Howery) and Emily (Yvonne Orji) as they took a trip to the Caribbean. The actor also reprised his role as Wayne in Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, continuing his long-time partnership with Adam Sandler.

Wednesday follows the titular character, played by Jenna Ortega, as she steps away from the image that The Addams Family established around her. Even if she continues to be the lonely girl who didn't want to make any friends, the series created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar allowed audiences to get to know the character better, as she tried to solve a mystery that threatened the safety of many of the people who studied at Nevermore Academy. While plot details connected to the upcoming second season of Wednesday remain under wraps, there's no denying that the protagonist's life will be placed in danger once again.

The Supporting Cast of 'Wednesday'

Even if the premise of Wednesday was centered around its mysterious protagonist, Ortega's character would've never gotten that far without the help of Enid Sinclair (Emma Myers). The werewolf constantly tried to become Addams' friend, even when her attempts were firmly rejected. And considering how the series is based on The Addams Family, two very accurate portrayals of Wednesday's parents appeared in the series, with Catherine Zeta-Jones portraying Morticia, while Luis Guzmán played Gomez. The stage is set for Wednesday to return with new adventures in the near future, and time will tell if she'll be able to beat the odds again, or if Nevermore Academy is doomed this time around.

There is currently no release date for Wednesday Season 2. Season 1 is streaming now on Netflix.

Wednesday Release Date November 23, 2022 Creator Alfred Gough, Miles Millar Cast Jenna Ortega , Hunter Doohan , Christina Ricci , Percy Hynes White Main Genre Comedy Seasons 2

