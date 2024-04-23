The Big Picture Thandiwe Newton joins star-studded cast of Netflix's Wednesday for Season 2.

Details on Newton's character remain secret, building anticipation, along with the casting of Steve Buscemi.

Season 2 promises more "action and horror," with Jenna Ortega returning for the titular role. No release date is confirmed yet.

The crew of the Addams Family just keeps growing bigger. Casting announcements continue to trickle out for Season 2 of Netflix's smash-hit dark comedy Wednesday, and now a new star has joined the call sheet. Thandiwe Newton has boarded the second season of the series, according to Variety. She will join Jenna Ortega, returning for the titular role of Wednesday Addams, alongside a returning ensemble for the second season.

Details on Newton's character remain under wraps, though Variety reported that she will have a starring role in the series. While it is unclear who Newton will be playing, she is the latest big name to join the cast in the last week. It was recently reported that Steve Buscemi will also make a trip to Nevermore Academy, though as with Newton, details on her character remain under wraps. It will be interesting to see how Newton fits into the second season, as Season 1 of Wednesday ended with Wednesday leaving Nevermore after a final battle that saw her defeat the resurrected Joseph Crackstone. With the gates of the academy closing at the end of the season, Netflix has left the door open for the series to go in numerous directions, with Ortega teasing more "action and horror" in Season 2.

Wednesday Season 2 will also see a number of characters returning. This includes Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Isaac Ordonez, Christina Ricci (Wednesday from the 1991 Addams Family film), Emma Myers, and more. Wednesday comes from MGM Television and was created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, who also serve as co-showrunners. Gothic filmmaking icon Tim Burton serves as an executive producer alongside Steve Stark for Toluca Pictures, Andrew Mittman for 1.21 Entertainment, Kayla Alpert, Jonathan Glickman, Gail Berman, Tommy Harper, Kevin Lafferty, and Gough and Millar for their Millar Gough Ink banner. Ortega is also executive producing in Season 2.

Newton is Highly Acclaimed

Close

Wednesday has brought in a heavy hitter with Newton, who is best known for her starring role in the HBO sci-fi western Westworld. Newtown, in her role as the madam Maeve who learns a terrible truth about the town of Sweetwater, has recieved critical acclaim, garnering her a Critics Choice Award, two Golden Globe nominations, two Primetime Emmy nominations and a Primetime Emmy win for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

Beyond Westworld, Newton is also known her role in a number of action films. This includes the Star Wars spinoff film Solo, as well as roles in Mission: Impossible II and The Chronicles of Riddick. She has also appeared in more dramatic films, garnering mass acclaim for her role in the 2004 film Crash, and appeared alongside Will Smith in The Pursuit of Happyness. Newton was recently seen in the film God's Country and All the Old Knives.

There is currently no release date for Wednesday Season 2. Season 1 is streaming now on Netflix.

Wednesday Release Date November 23, 2022 Creator Alfred Gough, Miles Millar Cast Jenna Ortega , Hunter Doohan , Christina Ricci , Percy Hynes White Main Genre Comedy Seasons 2

Watch on Netflix