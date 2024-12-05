Audiences are about to return to the world of The Addams Family thanks to the second season of Wednesday. Netflix has shared a new look at one of the most important characters in the series, Morticia Addams (Catherine Zeta-Jones), who will do everything in her power to keep her daughter safe. However, the dangers surrounding Nevermore Academy will make it very hard for this family to survive through another semester of the protagonist's education. The premise of the second season of Wednesday remains under wraps, so viewers will have to wait a little bit more to find out what's next for this version of the Addams family.

The first season of Wednesday premiered in 2022, with Jenna Ortega immediately owning the role of the social outcast who can see glimpses of the future. Wednesday wasn't excited about studying at Nevermore Academy, where parents had attended the school decades ago, and the protagonist of the story felt as if she was expected to merely carry on with their legacy. Unfortunately, the school had different plans for Wednesday. A dangerous conspiracy forces the teenager to use her abilities in order to find the creature who goes on a murder spree near the school.

By the time Catherine Zeta-Jones joined the cast of Wednesday, the actress had recently been seen as Vivian Capshaw in Prodigal Season. And after stepping into the shoes of Morticia Addams, the acting star went on to have a leading role in National Treasure: Edge of History. But nothing in recent years has been more recognizable to audiences as Zeta-Jone's portrayal of Wednesday's mother. Morticia Addams could have a bigger presence in the second season of Wednesday. After all, the titular character and her mother improved on their relationship by the time the first installment came to a close.

The New Stars of 'Wednesday' Season 2

The first season of Wednesday featured Gwendoline Christie as Principal Larissa Weems. Unfortunately, the shape-shifting mentor was killed in previous episodes, which is why the second installment of the show will bring on new faces to shake up Wednesday's story. Billie Piper and Lady Gaga will appear in upcoming episodes of the Netflix smash hit. Gaga recently returned to the big screen thanks to the Joker sequel, but the pop star is ready to take on a new challenge in the form of her future at Nevermore Academy.

Wednesday Season 2 is in production now, with Season 1 currently available to stream on Netflix. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

