With Jenna Ortega as the main star, Netflix premiered Wednesday in November 2022, with the series going on to amass quite a following while engraving itself as one of the streamer's most beloved projects. The series further enhanced the reputation of Ortega as a formidable acting force, while doing the same for Emma Myers who stars as Enid Sinclair - Wednesday's roommate. With a second season of the show already announced, Myers has been discussing her hopes for Sinclair's growth when Wednesday returns.

For large sways of the first season, Enid found herself living the shadow of the smart and sarcastic Wednesday. A werewolf in her own right, Enid was usually rebuffed whenever she expressed her emotions to her Nevermore Academy roommate. Ultimately, that relationship thawed and warmed up with the pair leaving the first season closer than when they began. While speaking in an interview with 1883 Magazine, Myers spoke in-depth about her breakout role as Wednesday's werewolf roommate and revealing what she could about the coming season. "You know what, no one really tells me what’s going on with season two," the actress said. "So I could not say one thing about it because I do not know [laughs] – but for Enid, I would just love to see her be more confident in herself."

In much of the first season, Enid struggled to tap into her werewolf side. Ultimately, the breakthrough came and she embraced her true self. Now Myers hopes Enid won't be scared of it, saying "She’s finally grown into her wolf abilities, and I would like to see her use that instead of being scared and upset by it. I would love to see her be an instigator in things instead of just being dragged along with it."

Stepping Up the Horror in Season 2

Beyond Ortega and Myers who will be returning to their roles, an official cast for the second season is yet to be confirmed. There are, however, changes that audiences can expect to see when the show returns. The first season leaned heavily on romance and a love triangle that included Wednesday, however, Ortega had revealed that the new season will focus less on the romance and more on "the horror aspect of the show." The mystery and horror aspects of Wednesday always felt much more genuine and more in tune with the titular character than the show's love elements. A shift away from romance is a move Myers approves of, with the actress saying earlier in the year, "As far as love interests go for Wednesday, I feel like at least for a second season, she needs to take her season of singleness. She just had a whole fiasco with her men, she’s got to lay it off for a little bit."

Wednesday is available to stream on Netflix.

