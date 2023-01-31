Wednesday premiered on November 16, 2022, on Netflix and the original series brought us a recreation of the famous character created by Charles Addams. The escapades of Wednesday Addams, daughter of Gomez and Morticia Addams after she is shipped off to boarding school at Nevermore Academy is worthy of your attention. Jenna Ortega portrays the eponymous Addams teenage daughter who is forced to try and find some kind of common ground with her acquaintances at school. Her roommate, Enid Sinclair (Emma Myers) is the polar opposite of Wednesday, and despite initial frictions throughout the first season, the pair’s friendship blossomed.

Wednesday was subject to a love triangle in the first season, and some fans had suggested that Enid would make for a suitable partner to the title character in Season 2. Looking back at the past season, while looking ahead also, Myers speaking to Variety offered an idea of how the romantic arc of Wednesday should play out in the second season. While revealing that conversations had not happened around both getting romantically involved, Myers revealed she’d be open but suggested that maybe the titular character should take on a season being single, saying:

“Anything is possible in the show. We haven’t really spoken about direction at all, so I don’t really know what the game plan is for anything. As far as love interests go for Wednesday, I feel like at least for a second season, she needs to take her season of singleness. She just had a whole fiasco with her men, she’s got to lay it off for a little bit. I would be deterred from dating anybody if I had gone through that.”

Fellow student Xavier (Percy Hynes White) and normie Tyler (Hunter Doohan), were at the center of Wednesday’s love drama in the first season. Given the way the season wrapped, it would make sense for Wednesday to go into season 2 single. On the other hand, a relationship between Enid and Wednesday could be a brilliant stroke as well. The pair are polar opposites and Enid hopefully might be able to bring Wednesday out of her shell some more, but it would also go a long way to offer much-needed representation as well.

Wednesday was renewed for a second season earlier this month. The series is yet to offer a return date but audiences are quite intent on enjoying more of the dark acts served up by our teenage lead. The series is created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar with Tim Burton serving up directorial duties.The series also stars Gwendoline Christie as Larissa Weems, Joy Sunday as Bianca Barclay, and Christina Ricci as Marilyn Thornhill. Other members of the cast include Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams, Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams, Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester, and the series favorite star Thing is played by Victor Dorobantu.

