Netflix's decision in 2022 to develop an original series titled Wednesday, following the teenage character, Wednesday Addams, daughter of Gomez and Morticia Addams, turned out to be a brilliant success. Jenna Ortega portrays the titular character created by Charles Addams, doing so with incredible grace, and while she remained the center of the plot for much of that first season. Her roommate, Enid Sinclair, played by Emma Myers, would go on to establish herself as well. By the time Season 1 of Wednesday was done, Enid had moved from the fringes of the plot into a major player in the events occurring at Nevermore Academy. Now, two of the series' biggest stars are teasing the character's differences in Season 2.

Speaking in a piece for Variety, Myers and Ortega reveal that Enid has changed in Season 2, teasing some sort of transformation over the summer months. While Myers reveals that Enid has become a lot more comfortable in herself, the actor reveals a nervousness regarding returning to the character for the new season. "I was kind of scared to go back, because I remember watching scenes of myself from Season 1 and being like, "I don’t know if I can re-create this now. It’s been so long,"" Myers said. Adding, "But when we got to the table read, it immediately came back, like nothing had changed. I think I’ve lived with Enid for so long, it comes very naturally now. Also, there’s no harm in changing things up, because [Enid] has changed over the summer. She’s grown, and she’s become more comfortable with herself."

Enid Is a Badass in 'Wednesday' Season 2