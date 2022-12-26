Even though Wednesday hasn’t been officially renewed for Season 2 by Netflix, it’s safe to bet that we’ll return to the Addams Family universe in the coming years. And now that Nevermore is closed, this opens up possibilities for the future of Wednesday (Jenna Ortega). Showrunners Al Gough and Miles Millar have hinted that the show will keep on bringing new mysteries for the title character to investigate, but what else can we expect from future episodes?

In an interview to The Hollywwod Reporter, Gough and Millar revealed that they are excited to keep working on Wednesday’s relationships with those around her, especially with her mother Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones) and her friend Enid (Emma Myers). The duo commented on the core themes of the series, and Gough teased what they have planned next:

“We wanna sort of explore and sort of complicate all of those relationships going forward. The school was closed when they left, which gave us the most possibilities for season two, and I think that’s something that we’re excited to explore. For us, the show also is really about this female friendship, with Wednesday and Enid really being at the center of that. The fact that they really connected with audiences, it has been really gratifying. So, we’re excited to explore now that Wednesday’s dipped her toe into the friendship pool, what’s that gonna look like? It’s like, she hugged. That was her big arc for the season, right? So it’s like now, we do that. Then, the other thing that’s really interesting is to continue to explore the Wednesday-Morticia mother-daughter relationship as well, which now that Morticia knows about the power, it has given her sort of an idea of how that’s going to go. How is their relationship going to evolve?”

Image via Netflix

Is "Wednesday and Enid" a Thing? Showrunners Answer

The series creators also addressed the fan theory that Wednesday and Enid might end up starting a romantic relationship. As they talked about it, Millar suggested that nothing is off the table, but that at the same time they can’t lose track of the character’s personality, and she will only explore her sexuality if it feels organic to the story:

“As Al said, this idea of sisterhood is key to the show. We’re not gonna discount anything, and, obviously, sometimes characters reveal themselves, which is the fun thing we love about television, that it’s an organic journey. We have a roadmap, and we’d like to have routes along that map that take you in unexpected directions. So, we’re open to everything. We wanna explore that friendship in every way, but we’re not gonna be, this is where you sometimes get misdirected by fans and things like that, so it’s just being really open to see how those characters develop and that friendship. As Al said, that friendship is key to our sort of vision of the show.”

Wednesday managed to remain at the top of the most-watched Netflix series for four consecutive weeks, so the Season 2 order is just a matter of time. The story centers around the iconic dark-humored character and is set to chronicle her adolescence into adult life.

The cast of Wednesday also features Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams, Isaac Ordonez as Wednesday’s younger brother Pugsley, Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester, Christina Ricci as Marilyn Thornhill, George Burcea as Lurch, Gwendoline Christie as Principal Larissa Weems, Riki Lindhome as Dr. Valerie Kinbott, Jamie McShane as Sheriff Donovan Galpin, and Joy Sunday as Bianca Barclay.

You can stream all episodes of Wednesday on Netflix now. Check out the trailer for Season 1 below: