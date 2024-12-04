Wednesday, which is set to release on the streaming platform next year. Ortega will be heading back to Nevermore Academy under the supervision of the show's creative mind, Tim Burton, with whom she just had a fabulous summer after the two teamed up to Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. Season 1 of Wednesday saw the world's happiest depressive teenage girl transferred across to her parents' alma mater of Nevermore Academy where she doesn't particularly fit in with the rest of the student body. So, she does what anyone would do and decides to solve the murder mystery that hangs over the town of Jericho. While she's there, she gets Hunter Doohan) and Xavier (Percy Hynes White) which never really felt right for Wednesday. But thankfully, she's ditching the boys next season to focus a bit more on the character's long-established and familiar weirdness. Hey, would you look at the day of the week? How perfect is that? We'll tell you why, because we just had our first look at Jenna Ortega reprising her role as Wednesday Addams in the upcoming and highly anticipated second season of Netflix'swhich is set to release on the streaming platform next year. Ortega will be heading back to Nevermore Academy under the supervision of the show's creative mind,, with whom she just had a fabulous summer after the two teamed up to magnificent effect in the box office smash Season 1 of Wednesday saw the world's happiest depressive teenage girl transferred across to her parents' alma mater of Nevermore Academy where she doesn't particularly fit in with the rest of the student body. So, she does what anyone would do and decides to solve the murder mystery that hangs over the town of Jericho. While she's there, she gets caught in a love triangle between Tyler () and Xavier () which never really felt right for Wednesday. But thankfully, she's ditching the boys next season to focus a bit more on the character's long-established and familiar weirdness.

Jenna Ortega Says Wednesday Is Done with Romance in Season 2

Image via Netflix

Ortega is flexing her muscles as a producer more in this second season and her first move was to lean more into the darkness that comes naturally with the character and her creepy, kooky family.

"We’ve decided we want to lean into the horror aspect of the show a little bit more," she said. "Because it is so lighthearted, and a show like this with vampires and werewolves and superpowers, you don’t want to take yourself too seriously. We’re ditching any romantic love interest for Wednesday, which is really great."

Expanding more on her role as a producer, and having already contributed to the script by changing lines she felt didn't suit her character, Ortega explained how comfortable she felt with collaborating behind the scenes with the creative team.

"We had already been throwing out so many ideas, and I’m somebody who’s very hands-on. I want to know what’s going on. And with a character like Wednesday, who is so beloved and such a legend, I just really didn’t want to get her wrong," said Ortega. "So I try to have as many conversations as possible. On set, with the writers and Tim [Burton], we all would get together and decide, ‘Okay, what works and what doesn’t?’ It was naturally already very collaborative."

Wednesday will return to Netflix in 2025. Stay tuned here at Collider for more on Wednesday Season 2 as it comes out. All of Season 1 is available to watch now on Netflix.

