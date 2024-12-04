Jenna Ortega Says Wednesday Is Done with Romance in Season 2
Ortega is flexing her muscles as a producer more in this second season and her first move was to lean more into the darkness that comes naturally with the character and her creepy, kooky family.
"We’ve decided we want to lean into the horror aspect of the show a little bit more," she said. "Because it is so lighthearted, and a show like this with vampires and werewolves and superpowers, you don’t want to take yourself too seriously. We’re ditching any romantic love interest for Wednesday, which is really great."
Expanding more on her role as a producer, and having already contributed to the script by changing lines she felt didn't suit her character, Ortega explained how comfortable she felt with collaborating behind the scenes with the creative team.
"We had already been throwing out so many ideas, and I’m somebody who’s very hands-on. I want to know what’s going on. And with a character like Wednesday, who is so beloved and such a legend, I just really didn’t want to get her wrong," said Ortega. "So I try to have as many conversations as possible. On set, with the writers and Tim [Burton], we all would get together and decide, ‘Okay, what works and what doesn’t?’ It was naturally already very collaborative."
Wednesday will return to Netflix in 2025. Stay tuned here at Collider for more on Wednesday Season 2 as it comes out. All of Season 1 is available to watch now on Netflix.
- Release Date
- November 16, 2022
- Creator
-
- Cast
- Jenna Ortega , Catherine Zeta-Jones , Luis Guzman , Gwendoline Christie , Riki Lindhome , Jamie McShane , Christina Ricci , Hunter Doohan , Emma Myers , Joy Sunday
- Writers
- Miles Millar , Alfred Gough
- Directors
- Tim Burton , James Marshall , Gandja Monteiro