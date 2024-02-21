The Big Picture Get ready for a more horror-filled Season 2 of Wednesday .

It’s hard to believe that the first season of Tim Burton and Netflix’s spooky series Wednesday premiered over one year ago. Much like its leading lady, Jenna Ortega, The Addams Family spin-off catapulted to success overnight with everyone and their Cousin Itt talking about the magnificently dark and comedic show. Although filming has yet to start on the next batch of episodes, Ortega has already warned audiences to prepare themselves for a more horror-filled storyline than the first. During an interview with Vanity Fair, Ortega shed more light on what’s to pop out of the darkness, teasing visually stunning cinematography and a brave new world for the leading characters.

“Even reading the scripts has been exciting,” Ortega said, sharing that she’s already begun plotting and pondering Wednesday’s next moves. Excited about what’s to come, Ortega promised audiences that a handful of “new characters” are on the way. She added, “We’re expanding on the supernatural world. Our show had all sorts of werewolves and vampires and da-ta-da. And I think we expanded on that a little bit.”

‘Wednesday’s Second Season Will Have a More Cinematic Edge

Although Burton has dabbled with television directing, he’s primarily built his legacy as a filmmaker, crafting such iconic and delightfully dark titles as Beetlejuice, Batman, Mars Attacks!, and the cinematic adaptation of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. Though the first season of Wednesday was very series-like in the way that the episodes were shot and rolled along, Ortega says that more of Burton’s movie-making background can be seen rolled into Season 2.

“In the first season, we had episodes that really stood out visually, like the dance episode was a really big one for people, and that setting was very particular and it felt like Prom Night , a little bit, or Carrie . Every episode [of season two] that I’ve read so far is like that. It just stands out on its own as a very memorable scene or bit or setting, which I think is what I’m most excited for, because to pull that off for eight episodes is, I think, really incredible and really lucky.”

Jenna Ortega’s Journey To ‘Wednesday’ Season 2

Although she was working to stand in the spotlight for more than a decade, it’s only been over the last few years that Ortega launched herself to super-star status — and Wednesday was the catalyst that would push her over the edge. With two features in the Scream franchise under her belt, as well as a spot in Ti West’s X and a recent leading role opposite Martin Freeman in Miller’s Girl, Ortega is now one of the hottest names in the biz. She’s so popular, in fact, that she decided to step away from the now-stalled Scream 7, because of scheduling conflicts with Wednesday.

As of right now, no release window has been set for the second season of Wednesday, but you can find out more about it here in our guide. In the meantime, check out the show’s debut season with all episodes now streaming on Netflix.

Wednesday Release Date November 23, 2022 Creator Alfred Gough, Miles Millar Cast Jenna Ortega , Hunter Doohan , Christina Ricci , Percy Hynes White Main Genre Comedy Seasons 2

