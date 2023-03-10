Wednesday is becoming more independent, or at least Jenna Ortega wants her to be. In her recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the actress expressed her desire for the successful Addams Family spin-off to focus more on the horror of the premise, while it drifts away from any romantic subplot involving the protagonist. The series became an unexpected powerhouse for Netflix, breaking some viewership records when it was released in November of last year. Here's what Ortega had to say regarding an update of the upcoming season and what she would personally like to see the next time she plays the iconic character:

We just started the writers room. I think we want to up the horror aspect a little bit and then get Wednesday out of the romantic situation, let her be her own individual and fight her own crimes.

During the first season of the acclaimed streaming behemoth, Wednesday is expelled from her school after dumping live piranhas into the school's pool in retaliation for the boys' water polo team bullying her brother Pugsley (Isaac Ordonez). Consequently, her parents Gomez (Luis Guzmán) and Morticia Addams (Catherine Zeta-Jones) enroll her at their high school alma mater Nevermore Academy, a private school for monstrous outcasts, in the town of Jericho, Vermont. The girl finds it difficult to establish friendships with her peers due to her cold personality and aggressive tendencies but, when she realizes she has psychic powers, she decides to focus on solving a murder mystery instead.

Recently, Ortega was caught in a controversy related to the series, when she claimed she changed dialogue from some scenes without informing the writers beforehand due to her not feeling comfortable with her character's lines. The actress didn't like seeing Wednesday involved in a love triangle or saying she loved her prom dress, prompting her to change lines for those that felt true to the nature of the Addams girl. Ortega's efforts certainly paid off, as the show became extremely popular, and continues to make headlines more than three months after it hit the small screen.

This Weekend, Ortega Faces Ghostface

While the second season of Wednesday crawls its way to Netflix, fans can see Ortega in movie theatres right now, as the sixth installment in the Scream franchise is now playing. The actress reprises her role as Tara Carpenter, Sam's (Melissa Barrera) half-sister and a survivor from the previous movie. The new slasher film changes the environment for the thrills, as the franchise goes to New York City for the first time, giving Ghostface a whole new playground to explore. After several creative stunts as part of its extensive marketing campaign, the film is now in theatres, waiting for fans who are brave enough to face it.

