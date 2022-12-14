It's no secret - Wednesday is a global phenomenon for Netflix. The Addams Family spin-off show, featuring Jenna Ortega as a teenage Wednesday Addams, shipped off to a boarding school for supernaturally gifted teens, has been smashing records across the boards for the streamer.

This week, it became just the third title to cross 1 billion hours viewed on Netflix within one month — only Squid Game and the fourth season of Stranger Things have also done so to date. Not only that, but the show has also passed Ryan Murphy’s Dahmer to become Netflix’s No. 2 most popular English-language series of all time. Given these facts, it's surely an absolute certainty the show would be renewed for a second season. Not so fast.

Speaking with Variety, Netflix’s head of U.S. and Canada scripted series, Peter Friedlander wouldn't be drawn on whether or not the show had been officially greenlit for a sophomore season, but he found it difficult to his his praise and admiration for a show that had very quickly become not just enjoyable, but culturally relevant and virally engaging, particularly through the TikTok trend featuring Wednesday dancing to Lady Gaga's Bloody Mary.

You may know what I’m going to say — but I have nothing to confirm at this time. I am optimistic about “Wednesday.” We’ll leave it at that. Weirdly, because it feels different, but we’re just two weeks into the launch of “Wednesday.” So we’re still really at the beginning of this cultural phenomenon. And there’s a lot to absorb and learn about it. It’s striking how quick something like this can explode on Netflix, and there is a lot you want to hear back from fans and audiences. It’s not just the dance, it’s people dressing up and buying makeup and wanting to look like Wednesday Addams. The resurgence, for me, it’s something that’s been in the culture for a long time — but never this pronounced. It’s something that we want to study and understand why this is such a phenomenon. And I think so much of it is Jenna’s extraordinary performance at the center. But that supporting cast, across the board, are legends: Gwendoline Christie, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán and Christina Ricci!

Friedman further went on to praise the marketing strategy taken by the team to promote the show, adding: The marketing approach to Wednesday was sizzling. Whether it was the billboards that say, “Honk if you’re dead inside,” or you’re at the airport and you saw those TSA messages inside the bucket, it was everywhere and they really contributed to making it such a hit."

Wednesday is currently streaming on Netflix. Check out the trailer for the series below.