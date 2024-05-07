The Big Picture Jenna Ortega is back in her iconic Wednesday Addams role for Season 2 of Netflix's hit series, now in production in Ireland.

Season 2 of Wednesday will focus more on horror elements and less on romance, with familiar faces and new characters joining the cast.

Wednesday Season 2 is set to premiere on Netflix in 2025, with Tim Burton returning to direct the first episode.

Over the last couple of years, one of the most talked about Netflix series has been Wednesday. The Addams Family adaptation starring modern horror icon Jenna Ortega was a huge hit when it premiered in the fall of 2022. Now, after months of anticipation, the series is back in production in Ireland for Season 2. After a full casting announcement for the upcoming season earlier today, Ortega marked her return to Nevermore Academy with a new behind-the-scenes image.

Posted to the actress’ official Instagram, Ortega is seen back in her unique black Nevermore uniform rocking Wednesday’s signature pigtails. In an on-set Wednesday production chair, she simply wrote, “We’ve begun season two”. In the spirit of her gleefully morbid character, Ortega refrains from any real emotion, both in her message and the image itself. While it doesn’t reveal any new plot details, having a tangible picture of the actress back on set is enough to slightly warm any Addams Family fan’s dead heart. Netflix's official Wednesday account also posted several additional images on Instagram.

‘Wednesday’s Embracing Horror

While there’s still a lot of unknowns when it comes to Season 2’s plot, we do know that the next semester at Nevermore will have less romance and more of the franchise’s horror roots. Season 1 had some great campy horror moments with Wednesday trying to track down the mysterious Hyde monster that was terrorizing her new-found torture, Nevermore. However, there was debate whether the love triangle between her, Hunter Doohan’s Tyler and Percy Hynes White’s Xavier was necessary. This is something that Ortega has even commented on in the past.

This season, Doohan will be returning as Tyler, who was revealed to be the Hyde at the end of last season. Given his monstrous turn, Wednesday had closed the chapter on that part of her life. As for White, his part has seemingly been written out of the show. Along with Ortega and Doohan, returning cast members include Emma Myers’ Enid, Joy Sunday’s Bianaca, Victor Dorobantu’s Thing and Jamie McShane’s Sheriff Donovan Galpin. The latter of which is only returning as a guest star next season. Also, Wednesday’s extended Addams Family, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Fred Armisen and Isaac Ordonez will be visiting the spooky campus again. New series regulars include Steve Buscemi as Barry Dort, Billie Piper as Capri, Evie Templeton, Owen Painter and Noah Taylor. Another Addams Family alum, Christopher Lloyd, has also joined the series as a guest star.

There’s no official release date yet for Wednesday Season 2, but it's set to premiere on Netflix in 2025. The first episode of Season 2 is titled “Here We Woe Again”, which was written by the series’ creators, Miles Millar and Al Gough (Smallville, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice). Tim Burton (Batman) is returning to direct the episode. While we anxiously wait for Wednesday’s sophomore year, you can catch up on Season 1 on Netflix and Blu-ray/DVD.

Wednesday Release Date November 23, 2022 Creator Alfred Gough, Miles Millar Cast Jenna Ortega , Hunter Doohan , Christina Ricci , Percy Hynes White Main Genre Comedy Seasons 2

