Fans are very excited about Jenna Ortega’s return as Wednesday in the upcoming second season. The series is currently filming, and Netflix is keeping fans updated with the latest with cast and crew. The Tim Burton series enchanted fans in its first outing with a focus on a teenage Wednesday Addams navigating adulthood, love, and monsters.

A new video revealed by the streamer sees Emma Myers aka Wednesday’s colorful werewolf roommate, Enid Sinclair, asking fans to watch her bestie for a few moments with the caption: Can you guys watch her real quick???? Then we see Ortega in Nevermore uniform staring at the camera in true Wednesday fashion. The official Wednesday Addams account also quoted the post saying, Watch me and then watch your back.

What to Expect From ‘Wednesday’ Season 2?

Expectations are high for the sophomore season of the series. The original series left many loose threads for the new season. The final moments left breadcrumbs to explore by setting up a stalker that directly threatens Wednesday and also teasing the escape of the Hyde. The upcoming season will pick up those threads and take us back to the corridors of Nevermore Academy. Speaking to Collider series co-creators Al Gough and Miles Millar previously divulged keeping their options open for the future, saying,

It's always a little bit of... It's never one or the other. It's not like, 'Oh, we're just making one cake this season, then we'll figure out the next cake next season.' I think what happens is, you have a loose idea, and we used to do this with Smallville, we had signposts. And then as you're developing a season, certain things start to pop, and then you realize like, 'Oh, that's an interesting story', or, 'That's something,' and then that could lead you into Season 3. I think here, again, we have the signposts, an idea of where we want to get each season, but then we also open it up to, when we're breaking the season, we're seeing what stories for us are interesting, what characters are interesting. Then when you start shooting it and you're like, 'Okay.'"

Along with some familiar faces, the series will bring new faces like Steve Buscemi, Billie Piper, Evie Templeton, Owen Painter, and Noah Taylor. Previously seen in the first season, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Isaac Ordonez, and Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo - are all being upped to series regulars. Furthermore, star-studded guest appearances are also planned, including the likes of Christopher Lloyd, Joanna Lumley, Thandiwe Newton, Frances O’Connor, Haley Joel Osment, Heather Matarazzo, and Joonas Suotamo.

Wednesday Season 2 has no release date yet. The first season is available on Netflix to stream. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and check out the new video above.