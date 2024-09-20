As part of Netflix's Geeked Week, the streamer has made the macabre magical by releasing a special behind-the-scenes sneak peek at the making of the second season of Wednesday. It's only 48 seconds long, but the clip of Tim Burton-helmed series, which has turned Jenna Ortega into a star, gives fans a good look at what to expect in the corridors of Nevermore Academy for the upcoming season, even if Wednesday herself said she can't show us any more, lest our eyes start bleeding. Even if that sounds like a treat to her. The video also features the likes of Burton, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzman back on the scene.

Back in April, it was announced that a number of big names would be added to the cast as both series regulars and guest stars. Among those include Christopher Lloyd, as a guest star. Lloyd portrayed Wednesday's Uncle Fester in Addams Family (1991) and Addams Family Values (1993). Billie Piper (Doctor Who) was announced as a series regular. Steve Buscemi is also on the call sheet as a Season 2 series regular. We don't know much about their roles, and we don't see any of them in the sneak peek, but given their existing filmographies, they look to be great fits.

Will 'Wednesday' Get a Season 3?

Series co-creator Al Gough and the rest of the team are hard at work completing the second season of the series, but the planning never stops, and with Wednesday a smash hit across the globe, talk is inevitably going to turn to a third season, and beyond. Speaking to Collider's Steve Weintraub, in a new interview for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Gough explained why he and his creative partner Miles Millar are keeping their options open for the future as they navigate the halls of Nevermore Academy and beyond. Gough admits he has a basic idea in place, something of a road map, but nothing concrete could come until they knew for sure it would be renewed.

"It's always a little bit of... It's never one or the other. It's not like, 'Oh, we're just making one cake this season, then we'll figure out the next cake next season.' I think what happens is, you have a loose idea, and we used to do this with Smallville, we had signposts. And then as you're developing a season, certain things start to pop, and then you realize like, 'Oh, that's an interesting story', or, 'That's something,' and then that could lead you into Season 3. I think here, again, we have the signposts, an idea of where we want to get each season, but then we also open it up to, when we're breaking the season, we're seeing what stories for us are interesting, what characters are interesting. Then when you start shooting it and you're like, 'Okay.'"

There's no release date for Season 2 of Wednesday yet, but stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the show, and be sure to check out the special behind the scenes sneak peek released by Netflix above. Catch up on Wednesday now on Netflix, if you dare.

Wednesday Release Date November 23, 2022 Creator Alfred Gough, Miles Millar Cast Jenna Ortega , Hunter Doohan , Christina Ricci , Percy Hynes White Main Genre Comedy Seasons 2

Watch on Netflix