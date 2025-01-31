It's been more than 2 years since the first season of the 2022 Netflix series Wednesday. The series focuses on Wednesday Addams of The Addams Family. Now, Netflix has released a look at their 2025 slate. It's a very quick look, only about 5 seconds long, and was released to Netflix's social media accounts, but it features everyone's favorite stormcloud Wednesday, played by Jenna Ortega. The sneak peek confirms that we'll be getting the sophomore season of the Tim Burton series sometime this year (maybe just in time for spooky season?)

In the sneak peek, it begins on a shot of the exterior of a building called Willow Hill and then flips back and forth between shots of Wednesday and Tyler Galpin (Hunter Doohan) as he remains chained up to a wall. Last season, Tyler was discovered to be antagonist behind murders of many people in the small town of Jericho, Vermont. The town is closest to the Nevermore Academy, a school for Outcasts, those with special abilities and the like. Attendees of the school include Sirens, Vampires, Werewolves, and Gorgons. Leaning more heavily into a supernatural element, Wednesday possesses some kind of psychic ability, inherited from her mother, Morticia Addams', (Catherine Zeta Jones) side of the family. While it was also found out that Tyler, a hyde, was manipulated by Laurel Gates (Christina Ricci), to commit those crimes, he was still taken away in an armored vehicle at the end of the season.

The Many, Many New Stars of Wednesday Season 2

Production on Season 2 wrapped late last year, with Catherine Zeta Jones officially deeming a wrap on Netflix's social media. We've also learned that Ortega actually took on a producing role during the sophomore season of the creepy and kooky show. Returning are, of course, the other members of the Addams Family, Morticia, Gomez (Luis Guzman), Pugsley (Isaac Ordonez). There are also quite a few impressive names that have been added to the call sheet. Billie Piper, Steve Buscemi, Christopher Lloyd, Thandiwe Newton, Frances O’Connor, Haley Joel Osment, Heather Matarazzo, Joanna Lumley, Evie Templeton, Owen Painter, Noah Taylor, and Joonas Suotamo have all signed onto the project in some form or fashion. What will be most exciting to see, is if there will be any cheeky reference to Christopher Lloyd's tenure as the whacky Uncle Fester in the 90s Addams Family movie adaptations The Addams Family and Addams Family Values.

Wednesday Season 2 is set to premiere sometime in 2025. You can catch up on past episodes now on Netflix. Stay with Collider for the latest updates and check out the sneak peek above.