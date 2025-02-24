We still don't know a lot about Season 2 of Wednesday, starring Jenna Ortega. The biggest news has been the slew of guest stars and series regulars added to the sophomore season of the hit Netflix series last spring. Fans know that Ortega is of course returning as everyone's favorite storm cloud and that the rest of the Addams Family will be as well. Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Isaac Ordonez, and Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo were upped to series regulars last spring.

The regulars added to Season 2 are Steve Buscemi, Billie Piper, Evie Templeton, Owen Painter, and Noah Taylor. Guest appearances for Season 2 include: Christopher Lloyd, Lady Gaga, Haley Joel Osment, Joanna Lumley, Thandiwe Newton, Frances O’Connor, Heather Matarazzo, and Joonas Suotamo. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Buscemi gave some insight into his filming experience for the second season, and some clues about his character. According to IMDb, Buscemi's character's name is Barry Dort, but not much else is known. "I have some scenes with all of the Addams family and my character," Buscemi explains. "I’ve been a big fan of The Addams Family since I was a kid so it was surreal and very exciting. It was a really, really fun experience."

Buscemi Reunites With Tim Burton and Jenna Ortega for 'Wednesday' Season 2

Wednesday is not the first time that Buscemi has worked with Jenna Ortega or creator Tim Burton. Buscemi explains that he worked with Ortega on an upcoming adaptation of a dystopian novel not long before he stepped foot on the set of Wednesday. "I loved working with Jenna. I had worked with her earlier in the year on Klara and the Sun in New Zealand so I got to know her a little bit before then working with her on Wednesday. It was a really fun set." If you turn the clock back 22 years, you'll find yourself in 2003 (-clutches pearls-). That's when Buscemi worked with Wednesday creator Tim Burton on the Ewan McGregor film Big Fish. "I also got to work with Tim Burton again. It had been over 20 years since we did Big Fish together. I’m such a huge fan of his and the way he works, his energy, the way he sees the world."

Wednesday is set to return for Season 2 later this year. You can watch past episodes now on Netflix. Stay with Collider for the latest updates.