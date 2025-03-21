Netflix decided in 2022 to revisit a famous character, and it turned out to be a brilliant success. In November of that year, the streamer released Wednesday, an original series which detailed the escapades of Wednesday Addams, daughter of Gomez and Morticia Addams, as she is shipped off to Nevermore Academy. While Jenna Ortega portrays the eponymous teenage Addams, originally created by Charles Addams, Wednesday's roommate, Enid Sinclair, the polar opposite of the Addams character in terms of personality, is played by Emma Myers. Myers' Enid quickly became a fan-favorite for the viewing audience in what was a record-breaking first season. Now, as we look ahead to the arrival of Season 2, Myers reveals which season of the show she prefers.

Myers portrayed the colorful werewolf roommate of Wednesday, who, despite her cheerful demeanor, had her own challenges lurking beneath the surface. Speaking with Screen Rant in a recent interview ahead of her return as Enid, Myers' suggests that she prefers Wednesday season 2 over the show’s debut outing, while also teasing that multiple Easter eggs will feature in the coming season. Myers' comments read:

"I like season 2 better than season 1, honestly. I think there's a lot of cool little Easter eggs. I think everybody's characters in this next season... I think people are gonna be happy with the development. Yeah, it's a fun season. So I'm very excited for people to see it."

Created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar and directed by Tim Burton, the first season of Wednesday was an exceedingly impressive outing. By December 2022, the streaming release of the show had accumulated over 1 billion viewing hours on Netflix. This is not the first time Myers has spoken concerning the upcoming season and potential plotlines, previously suggesting that Wednesday could use a "season of singleness", saying, "As far as love interests go for Wednesday, I feel like at least for a second season, she needs to take her season of singleness. She just had a whole fiasco with her men, she’s got to lay it off for a little bit."

Will 'Wednesday' Get A Third Season?