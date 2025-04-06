Season 1 of Netflix's Wednesday brought audiences to Nevermore Academy, where the escapades of Gomez and Morticia Addams' titular daughter, Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) were chronicled. Part of Wednesday's storyline in the first season of the show centered around her romantic relationships with Percy Hynes White's Xavier Thorpe and Hunter Doohan's Tyler Galpin, making up a love triangle that was central to the show. In the aftermath of the first season and sexual assault allegations levied against Thorpe in 2023, the actor revealed that he would not be returning to the hit Netflix show. One of his co-stars has addressed his character's absence and how the show might handle it.

Speaking while promoting her upcoming project, A Minecraft Movie, Emma Myers, who plays Enid Sinclair, spoke with Variety regarding how Wednesday would handle Thorpe's absence. Myers reveals that the plot for Season 2 is character-driven, mainly by characters present, which renders those absent redundant in the larger picture. The upcoming season is one that Myers promises is filled with many exciting developments. Her comments read:

"I feel like the script goes in a very specific direction that it’s not a big worry. This season, especially is so character-driven, and there’s so much happening. It just makes so much sense to have the characters we have and to have the story we have. I think fans will appreciate it."

While Thorpe will not be returning in Season 2, Ortega and Myers are already confirmed to be reprising their roles. Season 2 will also see the likes of Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Isaac Ordonez, and Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo, all bumped to series regular status. Wednesday Season 2 is also poised to bring on some new faces like Steve Buscemi, Billie Piper, Evie Templeton, Owen Painter, and Noah Taylor.

'Wednesday' Season 2 Is Poised For New Stories