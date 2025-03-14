It’s been well over two years since Jenna Ortega took the world by storm thanks to her performance as the titular teenage member of the Addams Family in Netflix’s Wednesday. From the moment the title dropped on the streamer, the world was caught up in the pandemonium of the horror comedy teen-centered series co-created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, which added Tim Burton on as an executive producer. Sadly, the wait between seasons has truly made soldiers out of us all, with a release window finally set for sometime this year. Although no specific date has been announced, knowing that the next batch of episodes is on the way is a sigh of relief to those who feel like they’ve been wasting away in purgatory waiting for the answers to the many questions that were left following the first season’s finale.

But what lies beyond Season 2 of Wednesday? Will there be more installments on the way? And, if the answer to that question is yes, how long will we be forced to wait? Digging in to find those answers and learning more about the show’s highly-anticipated comeback, Collider’s Steve Weintraub made sure to pick Ortega’s brain while chatting with her about her new A24 flick, Death of a Unicorn.

Admitting that she was relatively in the dark about Wednesday’s potential third season, Ortega said,

“We haven't gotten an official thumbs up or anything like that, but I know that the writers are… With a show like that, you kind of want to get ahead of the game. So, I think that they're kind of messing around and throwing out ideas.”

Additionally, she teased how production for Season 2 was chugging along, telling Weintraub,

“We're still in the edit. I was doing ADR for it two weeks ago. That's the funny thing about these jobs is you're done, you wrap, but you're not really done. So, I'll probably be working on it until the end.”

‘Wednesday’ Season 2 Will Pay Homage To Classic Cinema