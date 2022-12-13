‘Wednesday’ has joined the exclusive one billion hours club on Netflix, as it becomes the third title to cross a billion hours viewed within the first 28 days of its release. With 1.02 billion viewing hours, Wednesday surpassed the likes of Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and Money Heist: Part 5, both of which have not reached the billion hours of views yet. The quirky supernatural series marketed for the younger demographic has come third in this ranking after Squid Game season one and Stranger Things season four with 1.65 billion and 1.35 billion viewing hours, respectively.

Now with two new Golden Globe nominations for Jenna Ortega and Best Musical/Comedy Series, Tim Burton’s take on the Addams Family has consistently remained on Netflix’s most-watched since its debut three weeks ago. Time will tell if Wednesday will surpass Stranger Things 4 at 1.88 billion hours viewed in the coming weeks for all-time viewership. This week’s numbers show Wednesday with 269 million hours, along with Harry & Meghan with 81 million and Firefly Lane season two with 50 million. As shows need to sustain popularity to crack the all-time most watched charts, Wednesday has pulled off a breakout hit, racking up 752.5 million hours in just 12 days, compared to the period mystery series 1899, which generated 211.8 million hours in 18 days.

In mid-November, Netflix has launched a site documenting charts of its most popular shows and movies. They use 28 days as a window to generate rankings, but also break down charts by weeks and rankings of all-time most watched titles. This week, Netflix’s most-watched movies based on the 28-day window are Red Notice starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds with 364 million hours; Don’t Look Up starring Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothée Chalamet with 359.8 million hours, and Bird Box starring Sandra Bullock with 282 million hours.

With several streaming services in the market, Netflix is still fairing well with its 209 million subscribers for 2021. It remains the largest premium video-on-demand service in the world. As of 2020, Netflix users watched 6 billion hours per month.

In the meantime, if you haven’t watched Wednesday yet, the first season is currently streaming on Netflix. Check out the trailer below: