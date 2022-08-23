Christina Ricci is excited to be back in the Addams Family universe with Wednesday because, just like the titular character, she’s also a contrarian in life. During an exclusive interview with Collider's own Perri Nemiroff for Collider Ladies Night, Ricci spoke about how it felt to come back to the franchise three decades after starring as Wednesday Addams in the popular 90s film duology, a role that now belongs to Jenna Ortega.

Created by Tim Burton for Netflix, Wednesday focuses on the eldest daughter of the Addams Family, offering a fresh take on the franchise created by cartoonist Charles Addams. If that wasn’t exciting enough, the series is also bringing back Ricci, who played Wednesday in the last live-action adaptation of the cartoons, 1991’s The Addams Family and its sequel, Addams Family Values. While Ricci plays a different character now, she’s still happy to return, as she has a personal connection to the Addams Family. As Ricci explains it:

“Well, it's, I mean, you know, it's such a fun world. And, you know, it's sort of I've always viewed myself as a kind of a natural contrarian. And so being in a world where everybody's just like thrilled to be doing the wrong thing. It's just great for me, I love it. So that is what that world represents a lot for me emotionally.”

Besides being ecstatic to return to the franchise, Ricci feels fortunate to work with a talented cast and crew. As Ricci tells us, she knows her name brings something fans are looking for, but she still feels honored with the opportunity to be part of Wednesday. In her words:

“It's Tim Burton, I was so honored to be asked by him because he is just, you know, a genius. And then also to be a part to be asked to be a part of the new version of this thing that is a huge part of my identity and my history in my life. I mean, I know they didn't do it out of the goodness of their hearts, but I was really touched by it, and I felt like it was very nice. And it's such a fun world, and my character is outrageous and fun and different than anything I've done, and it was really great. And I just had a really lovely experience on that with Jenna, who is amazing, and I think now people have a taste of her Wednesday, and it's gonna be fantastic. She is really incredible. And Gwendoline Christie, I love working with her. She's my favorite.”

Wednesday also stars Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams, Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams, Isaac Ordonez as Wednesday's younger brother Pugsley, Garfunkel and Oates' Riki Lindhome as Dr. Valerie Kinbott, Jamie McShane (Sons of Anarchy) as Sheriff Donovan Galpin, and Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones) as a main cast member known as Larissa Weems. The series will be scored by legendary composer Danny Elfman.

As Collider exclusively revealed, Wednesday will be released this Fall on Netflix. Check out the trailer and official synopsis for Wednesday: