The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of Wednesday.When it was announced that Christina Ricci would be joining the cast of Netflix's Wednesday, there was an astounding amount of praise and excitement surrounding the choice. After all, how brilliant was it that a former Wednesday Addams was joining the show? Fans were kept mostly in the dark about Ricci's role in the show and how much screen time she would have — it didn't seem likely she would get much. Given how Wednesday-centric the show seemed to be, and how brief Ricci's appearance in the trailer was, it seemed as though Ricci's role would be more of a nudge to those who grew up with her version of Wednesday — a token appearance for eagle-eyed fans if you will.

So, it was quite a surprise when Ricci showed up for more than a fleeting moment in the first episode of the series, and even more surprising when we saw and learned more about her role as the show went on. But perhaps the most surprising part of all is just how huge of a role Ricci played in the series' big twist.

Not Quite a Normie, Not Quite an Outcast

When we're first introduced to Ricci's character, Ms. Thornhill, we are informed that she is Enid (Emma Myers) and Wednesday's (Jenna Ortega) dorm mom, as well as Nevermore's botanical science teacher. She explains to Wednesday that she's never quite felt like she fits in — claiming she's "Too odd for the normies," yet "not odd enough for the outcasts." She's shown to be Principal Weem's (Gwendoline Christie) right-hand man and a sweet juxtaposition to so much of the darkness surrounding Nevermore Academy. And for a time it also seems like she will be a good role model and helping hand for Wednesday as she navigates the unfamiliar school.

This all takes a nose dive in the season's final episode when it's revealed that Ms. Thornhill is actually Laurel Gates, a.k.a, the Hyde Master. It turns out that she was giving Tyler (Hunter Doohan) (who was revealed to be the Hyde) strict instructions to keep Wednesday alive since she was the key to resurrecting Joseph Crackstone (William Houston). It's a brilliant little twist and one that some may have seen coming, while others may not have. No matter what side you were on, whether you guessed it or not, there's no denying that it's a superb twist to the series.

Ricci Is a Master in Playing Offbeat Characters

There's no denying that Christina Ricci is a brilliant actress. Starting out at just 9 years old, she scored her first role acting alongside Cher and Winona Ryder in the 1990 film Mermaids. She then landed the role of Wednesday Addams just a year later, solidifying her as a young actress to watch for as she would surely be making waves — and she did. Since then, Ricci's career has spanned many different genres and tones, but in recent years she's seemingly gravitated toward more complex, twisted characters with layers upon layers ready to be peeled back. Ricci exceeds well at playing intense and wacky characters (Misty Quigley anyone?), so to see her step into a similar role here is brilliant, and she does it masterfully.

Perhaps what made the twist and ultimate reveal work so well is how good Ricci is at building her characters and her own magnetic charm that makes everyone she plays have a likability about them. Ricci's performance as Thornhill was no exception. Her quirky, bright nature is such a stark juxtaposition to Wednesday's (and the rest of the school's) more dreary, broodish vibe. Thornhill seemed genuinely kind and warm to everyone around her, wanting to make the transition to the school as easy and comfortable as possible for Wednesday. So the ultimate reveal of Thornhill being one of the series' villains feels like a betrayal — but it's also hard not to root for her.

Yes, she does turn out to be a bad person with cruel intentions, but Ricci plays it so well you can't help but be glued to her every move when she's on-screen. It's that easy charisma and chameleon-like transformation that made the twist one of the best parts of the show. It also serves to make a second watch all the more fun knowing what is to come. It opens the character up in a completely different light than we originally saw her and makes every little move and piece of dialogue she has feel suddenly suspicious.

A Twisted Callback to Ricci's Wednesday

The twist also works on another level though and that's how different Ricci's role is here compared to her own version of Wednesday. Jenna Ortega has said that she didn't speak about Ricci's version of Wednesday with her for fear of copying aspects and thus failing to make her own version of the character. It's a smart choice, and they do feel like very distinctly different characters.

Of course, watching the show, we know that Ricci had previously put her own spin on the character back in the 90s, so it's humorous to watch her play such a starkly different role in yet another Addams family retelling. It is an excellent little nudge to Ricci and a respectful nod to her rendition, and it only serves to make her ultimate role here all the more thrilling. But is it really all that different in the end?

On the surface, Ms. Thornhill seems like a complete 180 of Wednesday. She's bright and colorful whereas Wednesday is dark and mysterious. But when her true identity is revealed, we learn that she's more dark and twisted than we ever would have thought. It feels like a callback to Ricci's Wednesday, as if the show took aspects of that character and slid them subtly into Ms. Thornhill. Wednesday's love for the spooky and morbid translates into Ms. Thornhill's profound knowledge of occults and her love of poisonous plants. Her villainous arc feels like something Ricci's Wednesday would cheer for, and it's those little details that help make this twist work so exceptionally well.

