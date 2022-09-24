Snap snap! The premiere of Tim Burton's re-imagined Addams Family series, Wednesday, is just two months away and today at Netflix's TUDUM event we got a closer look at what's to come in the highly anticipated show. The series follows Jenna Ortega as the titular Wednesday Addams during her time at the boarding school, Nevermore Academy. In the new clip, we see Wednesday on what appears to be one of her first days away from home catching a familiar hand hiding in her bedsheets.

The disembodied hand Addams Family fans will recognize as Thing swears that they're only there to look out for Wednesday, but she's certain they're spying for her parents, whom she refers to as "evil puppeteers who want to pull [her] strings, even from afar." After getting kicked out of eight different schools for various crimes against her classmates Gomez (Luis Guzmán) and Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones) send their spooky daughter to Nevermore Academy — the school where they met and a much more appropriate locale for their supernaturally inclined little girl. Here we can expect to see Wednesday hone her psychic abilities, and maybe even her detective skills if her interrogation of Thing in the new clip is any indication.

In addition to Ortega, Zeta-Jones, and Guzmán, the cast of Wednesday is rounded out by Victor Dorobantu as Thing, The Sandman's Gwendoline Christie as Nevermore headmistress, Larissa Weems, Isaac Ordonez as Wednesday's younger brother Pugsley, Riki Lindhome as Dr. Valeri Kinbott, Joy Sunday as Wednesday's new frenemy at Nevermore, Bianca Barclay, Jamie McShane as Sherriff Donovan Galpin, and George Burcea as Lurch.

Image via Netflix

Addam's Family fans can also expect to see 90's icon Christina Ricci in the series. Ricci played the titular Wednesday in The Addams Family (1991) and its sequel Addams Family Values. Little is known about who Ricci will be playing in the new series, however, her role may have something to do with the yet-to-be-unraveled mystery that Wednesday will find herself wrapped up in during her time at Nevermore. Ortega has established herself as a fixture in the horror genre over the course of her career with Insidious: Chapter 2 being one of her earliest projects and having leading roles in this year's top slashers Scream and X. Burton serves as an executive producer on the series in addition to directing all eight episodes, while series creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar serve as showrunners.

The creepy and kooky Wednesday arrives on Netflix on November 23, until then you can check out Ortega and Thing in the new clip down below.