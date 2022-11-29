Wednesday, the comedy-horror series from Tim Burton about the titular daughter of the Addams Family starring Jenna Ortega, made its highly anticipated debut on Netflix last week on November 23. In that time, the series has been well received by critics and has now even broken a Netflix viewing record! The show is now at the top of the list for the most viewed hours of a Netflix debut for an English-Language TV series at a staggering 341.2 million hours viewed in its first week.

The eight-episode series came in at #1 on the global Netflix Top 10 for the week of November 21 - November 27, with it reaching the top spot in 83 countries, a feat that has only been achieved by Season 4 of Stranger Things. The series was also featured in the Top 10 of all 93 countries tracked. Burton serves as both director and executive producer on the series with Alfred Gough and Miles Millar acting as executive producers, writers, and showrunners. Fellow executive producers include Steve Stark, Andrew Mittman, Kevin Miserocchi, Kayla Alpert, Jonathan Glickman, Gail Berman, Tommy Harper, and Kevin Lafferty.

The cast joining Ortega includes Catherine Zeta-Jones as her mother Morticia Addams, Luis Guzmán as her bother Gomez Addams, Fred Arimisen as Uncle Fester, and Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley Addams. Other cast members include Gwendoline Christie, Jamie McShane, Percy Hynes White, Hunter Doohan, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Naomi J Ogawa, Moosa Mostafa, Georgie Farmer, Riki Lindhome, and Christina Ricci.

Image via Netflix

What Is Wednesday About?

The story of Wednesday follows the titular character as she attends Nevermore Academy, a school where supernatural children have a chance to learn and master their abilities. As Wednesday, improves her psychic skills she meets other students and characters as they partake in supernatural-infused school activities as well as stop a monstrous killing spree and sold a murder mystery, among other things, all while trying to navigate her new relationships at the school.

Wednesday is now available to stream on Netflix. You can watch the trailer for the record-breaking series as well as read its official logline down below.