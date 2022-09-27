Netflix’s Wednesday is arriving this Thanksgiving and by the looks of it, the Tim Burton-helmed feature is all things mysterious and spooky. Empire Magazine has revealed a new look at Jenna Ortega standing tall as the titular daughter of the Addams Family, and sees her in Nevermore Academy’s uniform, sporting her signature death stare and pigtails.

In the upcoming feature, we’ll meet a teenage Wednesday who has landed at the academy, where her parents Morticia and Gomez famously met, after going through eight schools in five years. At her new school, Wednesday will seek to further her psychic abilities while trying to navigate young adulthood. Things will take a turn when she finds herself solving a mystery that’s been stalking her family since long before her birth. Previous trailers have shown us that the Thing will accompany her on this new quest.

Created by Alfred Gough, and Miles Millar, the series has fans intrigued since its announcement. Burton is certainly a master of gothic fantasy and horror features and Wednesday has all his signature elements. He even designed the central tree in the Nevermore Academy quad. The academy itself looks like a character in the upcoming feature (think: hidden passages, gargoyles, and Easter eggs), and a recently revealed introduction to the Addams' alma mater showcased a slew of spooky details, academic subjects, and extracurricular activities, all the while asking fans the question, “In a world full of normies, do you feel like an outcast?” The creators previously revealed that there are a number of Easter eggs hidden in plain sight that fans need to pay attention to.

Image via Empire Magazine

Certainly, the series is shaping up to be a must-watch for this spooky season with its attention to detail, characters, and overall vibes, and it is getting more and more intriguing as new details are revealed. Along with Ortega in the titular role, the series will star Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams, Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams, Isaac Ordonez as their son Pugsley, Riki Lindhome as Dr. Valerie Kinbott, Jamie McShane as Sheriff Donovan Galpin, Joy Sunday as Wednesday’s peer and rival Bianca Barclay, Victor Dorobantu as Thing, George Burcea as Lurch, and Gwendoline Christie as Nevermore’s principal, Larissa Weems. The series also features original Wednesday Addams Christina Ricci in an undisclosed role.

Wednesday drops on Netflix on November 23. Meanwhile, you can check out a new trailer below: