With the release of the Addams Family spinoff Wednesday set for release on Netflix this fall, a newly revealed image teases a better look at Jenna Ortega's portrayal of the role. The image features Ortega as the title character laying on some grass with her arms folded as she eyes the camera with the same emotionless nature that is affiliated with the character. The character still features her iconic black outfit with her signature pigtails. While the new look doesn't offer any other plot details about the show, it does offer fans a new look at the character as they anticipate the release of the upcoming Netflix series.

With the release of the new image, fans won't have to wait too long to see their favorite character as the series is currently set for a fall release date later this year on Netflix. Wednesday will be directed by Tim Burton and will feature eight episodes. With Burton, known for his dark and gothic imagery, attached to a show centered around Wednesday Addams, the show is a perfect fit for the filmmaker.

Beginning as a series of cartoons by Charles Addams, the popularity of the Addams Family has led to several television and film adaptations through the years, with the most recent example being the pair of animated films released in both 2019 and 2021. The most notable adaptation of the series is the 1991 film and its follow-up, which featured Christina Ricci in the role of Wednesday Addams, which instantly became a fan favorite aspect of the film. Ricci is set to appear in the upcoming series in an undisclosed role. With a new adaptation of the character on the way with Burton helming the project, Wednesday is shaping up to be an exciting series for fans to look forward to during the spooky season later this year.

Image via Netflix

Alongside Ortega starring in the series as the titular character, Catherine Zeta-Jones will also star in the series as Morticia Addams with Riki Lindhome, Jamie McShane, Hunter Doohan, and Georgie Farmer.

Wednesday has no set release date yet.