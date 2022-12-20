Creepy, kooky, and popular Netflix series Wednesday continues to dominate the charts on Netflix. The comedy mystery, based on Charles Addam’s cartoon character Wednesday Addams, pulled in a total of 173.9 million hours views this week, making it the most viewed title on Netflix this week. Less than a month after its initial release, Wednesday has broken numerous streaming records and has remained in the top spot. It has achieved the second Most Popular English-language series on Netflix with a grand total of 1.19 billion total hours viewed among almost 176 million households. Forbes reported that Wednesday is currently on track to racking in one billion hours viewed, which will make it the third Netflix series to do so this year, after Dahmer-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and Stranger Things Season 4.

The second most viewed TV show on Netflix this week was the documentary series Harry & Meghan, which covers the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes’ high-profile love story. The documentary series released on December 15 and has accumulated 97.7 million hours viewed in less than a week. It has appeared in the Top 10 in 85 countries, and currently holds first place in the UK. Despite criticism and controversy surrounding Harry & Meghan, the series still remains widely watched, and Netflix reported that Harry and Meghan made the strongest debut for a documentary in their history.

Other popular titles that are currently on the most-watched list include The Recruit, starring Noah Centineo, coming in at number 3 with a total of 52.3 million hours viewed. Season 4 of Too Hot to Handle is gaining views as fans tune in to find out which couples have lasted the test of time. The reality dating series had 37.83 million hours viewed, followed by Season 2 of Firefly Lane, which currently has a total of 26.5 million hours.

RELATED: 10 Best & Funniest Memes About 'Wednesday'

When it comes to films, Guillermo de Toro’s Pinocchio took Netflix by storm and topped the English Films List with 39.38 million hours viewed and a “Certified Fresh” score of 97% on Rotten Tomatoes. Christmas films are also popular at the moment, with I Believe in Santa (19.96 million hours viewed), Falling for Christmas (6.4 million hours viewed), Scrooge: A Christmas Carol (5.8 million hours viewed) and The Noel Diary (5.56 million hours viewed) currently holding the top spots.

Despite all these popular titles and the fact that Wednesday had been dethroned from the top spot by Harry & Meghan twice over the past month, it has still regained the number one spot yet again. The staying power of Wednesday has been hard to beat, as it remains one of Netflix’s most-streamed shows of all time and continues to beat records over a month after its premiere.

Wednesday is an American supernatural mystery comedy that is created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, and is directed by Tim Burton. It stars Jenna Ortega, Gwendoline Christie, Catherine Zeta Jones, Riki Lindhome, Jamie McShane, Hunter Doohan, Percy Hynes White, and Emma Myers. The series follows Wednesday Addams and her family as she attempts to solve a monster mystery at her boarding school called Nevermore Academy.

Season 1 of Wednesday is currently available for streaming on Netflix, and you can check out the official trailer below: