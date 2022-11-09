To give fans a taste of its upcoming spooky feature Wednesday, Netflix released the opening credits of the series. Set to Danny Elfman's haunting score that will remind you of classic horror movies, the opening credits are full of Easter eggs like Wednesday’s giant dorm room window, dried-up trees, a crystal ball, a full moon – all the visual references to look out for when the series premieres. The visuals are tastefully guided by director Tim Burton.

Netflix has made a lot of noise about the upcoming series by highlighting its various elements like the Nevermore Academy, creatures, and monsters, with an endless supply of images and teasers to make sure that fans know the premise of the series well even before watching it. Then there is Jenna Ortega’s impeccable acting chops that compel the audience to see her portrayal of Wednesday as a young adult. The series will be the first to solely focus on one of the Addams family members. Burton in past revealed that what interested him the most about the series is Wednesday’s experience as a young adult, and he went on to share he has the “same worldview” as the show’s protagonist.

The upcoming series is described as a “supernaturally infused mystery” by the streamer, which will see Wednesday in her year as a student at Nevermore Academy, where she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability as well as new relationships with fellow students. In her course, she’ll also uncover a mystery that has been haunting her family even before she was born. While Burton directs, co-writer duo Alfred Gough and Miles Millar also serve as co-showrunners.

Image via Netflix

Along with Ortega as Wednesday Addams, the series also features Gwendoline Christie as Principal Larissa Weems, Jamie McShane as Sheriff Galpin, Percy Hynes White as Xavier Thorpe, Hunter Doohan as Tyler Galpin, Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair, Joy Sunday as Bianca Barclay, Naomi J Ogawa as Yoko Tanaka, Moosa Mostafa as Eugene Ottinger, Georgie Farmer as Ajax Petropolus, Riki Lindhome as Dr. Valerie Kinbott, along with OG Wednesday Christina Ricci returning as Marilyn Thornhill. The additional cast of the series includes Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams, Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams, Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester, and Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley Addams.

Wednesday arrives on Netflix on November 24. You can check out the opening credits and synopsis below: