Collider can exclusively reveal two tracks composed by Hollywood legend Danny Elfman for Wednesday, an upcoming Netflix series that puts a new spin on The Addams Family. Starring Jenna Ortega as the titular character, Wednesday counts king of creepiness Tim Burton as a director.

Wednesday follows the eldest daughter of the Addams Family as she enlists at Nevermore Academy, a school for outcasts that teaches werewolves, vampires, gorgons, sirens, and every child who presents a weird power or morbid taste. Wednesday should feel right at home at Nevermore, but the girl will instead get involved with a series of gruesome murders that seems to be connected to the Addams Family's past.

Netflix is sparing no expense to ensure Wednesday is the best franchise adaptation created by cartoonist Charles Addams. So they decided to call for reinforcements from Elfman, who previously worked with Burton on Batman, Edward Scissorhands, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Alice in Wonderland, and Dumbo. In addition, Elfman scored Henry Selick's The Nightmare Before Christmas, Mike Flanagan’s Before I Wake, and Zack Snyder’s Justice League. It’s safe to say Elfman is an expert on all shades of dark, which makes him a perfect fit for scoring Wednesday.

The first exclusive track, “Devious Plan,” teases the mischievous plans of Wednesday in Nevermore as she challenges the status quo and proves she’s the worse enemy anyone can get. The second exclusive track, “Wednesday on the Case,” sets the tone for the murder investigation the young Addams will lead. Both tracks are as creepy and kooky as the titular character and will help elevate Wednesday once the series becomes available.

Who’s Involved With Wednesday?

Wednesday’s cast includes Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams, Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams, Isaac Ordonez as Wednesday’s younger brother Pugsley, Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester, Victor Dorobantu as Thing, Riki Lindhome as the psychologist Dr. Valerie Kinbott, Jamie McShane as Sheriff Donovan Galpin, Percy Hynes White as Xavier Thorpe, Hunter Doohan as Tyler Galpin, Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair, Joy Sunday as Bianca Barclay, Naomi J Ogawa as Yoko Tanaka, Moosa Mostafa as Eugene Ottinger, Georgie Farmer as Ajax Petropolus, and Gwendoline Christie as Nevermore’s headmistress Larissa Weems.

The series also stars Christina Ricci in the mysterious role of Marilyn Thornhill. Ricci played Wednesday in the last live-action adaptation of the cartoons, 1991’s The Addams Family and its sequel, Addams Family Values. Ricci was essential to making the character popular in the 1990s, and we can’t wait to see how the upcoming series will honor her legacy.

All eight episodes of Wednesday debut on Netflix on November 23. Listen to the two exclusive tracks below.