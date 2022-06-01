Netflix has released a new teaser for Wednesday, Tim Burton’s eight-episode spinoff of The Addams Family. The teaser features everyone’s favorite disembodied hand, The Thing, and promises a first look at the series will be revealed on June 6, during Netflix’s Geeked Week.

The Thing shows up alone in the teaser, proudly covered with scars. The hand taps against the screen to ask our attention and starts to gesticulate. Since we don’t speak The Thing’s sign language, Netflix was kind enough to provide some subtitles. The hand's message reads, “Heed my warning. A grave terror approaches. Her name is… Wednesday.” As soon as he finishes signing, The Thing also drags in the series logo, all made of sharp corners and cutting edges, just like the titular character’s personality.

As the new teaser tells us, Netflix will be unveiling the first look at Wednesday during Geeked Week. The annual event is set by the streaming giant to share big announcements, show new trailers, and reveal projects we weren't even aware of. Each day of 2022’s Geeked Week will be dedicated to a different theme, with Monday, June 6, focusing on TV shows. Of course, we were already excited for Geeked Week, but it’s great to know we’ll finally see Jenna Ortega bringing to life Wednesday, the famous character created by cartoonist Charles Addams.

The spinoff series Wednesday will follow the titular character as she tries to hone her natural psychic abilities and survive school. The series is being described as a young adult series and will feature the talent of Chistina Ricci as a regular cast member. Ricci had her breakout role as Wednesday Addams in 1991’s The Addams Family and its sequel, Addams Family Values, so it’s nice to see her returning for the spinoff series.

Wednesday also stars Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams, Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams, Garfunkel and Oates’ Riki Lindhome as Dr. Valerie Kinbott; Jamie McShane (Sons of Anarchy) as Sheriff Donovan Galpin, and Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley, Wednesday’s younger brother. Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones) will also appear as a main cast member known as Larissa Weems. The series will be scored by legendary composer Danny Elfman (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Beetlejuice).

As Collider exclusively revealed, Wednesday will be released this Fall. We should also get a more precise release window during Geeked Week. Check out the new teaser below.

Here's the official synopsis for Wednesday:

Based on the character originally created by Charles Addams, “Wednesday” is a young adult TV series described as a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy. She attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.

