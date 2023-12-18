The Big Picture Netflix is considering a spin-off of the hit show Wednesday based on Uncle Fester, played by Fred Armisen.

The success of Wednesday has prompted Netflix to explore building an Addams Family franchise with multiple programs.

Uncle Fester, a beloved and quirky character, has the potential for a dedicated series due to his investigative skills and role in helping solve mysteries on Wednesday.

After Netflix premiered Wednesday in late November 2022, starring Jenna Ortega as the titular Addams Family member, the series went on to amass critical acclaim and become an internet sensation. Now the streamer is looking to build on the success of the hit show with a Wednesday spin-off based on another member of the Addams Family, Uncle Fester. Discussions about the spin-off are in their early stages at the moment.

Ortega's performance as the daughter of the Addams Family was simply brilliant, which in turn, scored the show a relatively easy renewal for a second season. Now, a spin-off of the series is being considered. According to a report from Bloomberg, “… the company has also started talking about another Addams Family program, one built around Uncle Fester, played on the series by Fred Armisen. As with any TV show in development, there is no guarantee the Uncle Fester show will ever happen.” Building on the massive success achieved by Wednesday, Netflix is looking closely at the prospect of having an Addams Family franchise with an Uncle Fester series as the next step.“The writers have to figure out the story, the company needs to negotiate contracts with talent, and the schedules of the individuals must align,” the report continues. “But Netflix is eager to establish a pipeline of Addams Family programs to build off the success of Wednesday.”

For those familiar with the Addams Family, it is common knowledge that Uncle Fester is a beloved member of the team. Despite being a bit of an oddball character, Uncle Fester has an investigative arrow in his quiver, with an ability to spot clues that lead to the unraveling of mysteries like his intuitive niece. It is a skill he exhibits as he helps Wednesday solve the mystery that plagued Nevermore Academy at the end of season 1. A series dedicated to this character could prove a stroke of genius.

Perhaps, Expanding the Addams Family Was Always Planned

Wednesday has proven to be a phenomenal success story for Netflix with the show flying high as the streamer's most watched series. Before the series attained its meteoric success, co-showrunner Miles Millar had revealed to TVLine that there was room to expand on the characters of the Addams Family. “We felt like we just touched the surface with those characters and the actors are so amazing in those roles,” Millar explains at the time. “Catherine is, I think, an iconic Morticia. The relationship between Wednesday and Morticia is also essential to the show, and the idea that Wednesday is trying to forge her own path outside the family is important.”

With a second season on its way, perhaps, we will get to see more of Wednesday's parents in Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones) and Gomez (Luis Guzmán). As regards what season two holds, Ortega has hinted the show will sway more toward horror and away from romance. "We’ve decided we want to lean into the horror aspect of the show a little bit more," she said. "Because it is so lighthearted, and a show like this with vampires and werewolves and superpowers, you don’t want to take yourself too seriously."

Wednesday is available to stream on Netflix.

Wednesday Follows Wednesday Addams' years as a student, when she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a killing spree, and solve the mystery that embroiled her parents. Release Date November 23, 2022 Creator Alfred Gough, Miles Millar Cast Jenna Ortega , Hunter Doohan , Christina Ricci , Percy Hynes White Genres Comedy , Crime , Fantasy Rating TV-14 Seasons 2

