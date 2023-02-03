With a record-breaking 341.23M hours viewed, the eight-episode season of this spooky show now holds the record for the most hours viewed English TV series in the first week on Netflix. Given the popularity of the show and its engaging characters and mysteries, it is unsurprising that fans are eagerly awaiting another season. However, Netflix hasn’t announced a renewal yet.

As much as the titular character, Wednesday is the focus of this horror comedy show, it wouldn't be the same without endearing side characters like Enid, Eugene, Thing, Xavier, Bianca, Gomez, and others. These characters each brought their own distinct personalities and storylines to the table, assisting this oddball teen in winning the hearts of many. Whether they had a short or long screen time, these supporting characters added depth and richness to the story, and fans would undoubtedly like to see them again.

Adorable Eugene

Wednesday becomes friends with Eugene after joining his beekeeping club. Eugene becomes not only a friend to Wednesday but also an important character who assists her in solving the Hyde mystery. From his first appearance in the series to the last one where he uses a swarm of bees to save Wednesday, it becomes clear how powerful and essential Eugene is to the story.

There is a lot to like about this adorable dorky character who reminds Wednesday of her little brother, Pugsley. Thanks to Eugene, viewers got to see Wednesday's overprotective and caring side. While he may be nervous and strange, his adventurous spirit and heroism are admirable.

Ever Resourceful Thing

This iconic member of the Addams family has done numerous things that demonstrate how this gothic tale would be incomplete without it. From defending Wednesday countless times and trying to repair her relationships with her friends and love life, to burning Joseph Crackstone and helping Wednesday find the perfect dress for the Rave'N Dance, Thing has always been an essential part of Wednesday’s story.

Despite being just a hand, Thing's emotions are always very intense, and he has charmed many people with his endearing personality. The moment Thing was stabbed; it broke the hearts of not only Wednesday but also many viewers. No one wants Thing to leave the show, especially since this classic character has proven his value to the series.

Bianca, Queen Bee turned Heroine

It's difficult not to dislike Bianca from her first appearance, but over time, she proved that she was more than a vindictive queen-bee, but a worthy member of Wednesday's team. In episode 5, her complicated relationship with her mother reveals that there is more depth to this initially misunderstood character. At the end of the series, she helps Wednesday defeat their enemies, making it clear that Wednesday needs more Bianca.

Bianca has a strong presence in the show as the leader of the sirens, and Wednesday's team would be incomplete without this outcast who has the power to compel enemies to do her bidding. Her transformation from a mean girl to a complex character was so relatable that many people rooted for her. It would be great to see more of her power in Season 2.

Sweet Gomez

Sheriff Galpin has just arrested Gomez for the murder that everyone believes he committed years ago. However, a flashback shows Morticia committing the crime and Gomez taking the fall for her. Gomez is a devoted partner who selflessly loves his family, and even while incarcerated, he shares tender moments with Wednesday, which was heart-warming to witness. From the start, viewers can see that Gomez, like Pugsley, is a bleeding heart, unlike the fierce Addams women.

Gomez is a charming and entertaining character who has captured the hearts of many due to his perfect blend of romantic and comedic qualities. He appears to complement the elegant Morticia so well that their chemistry is the talk of the season. There have been several debates about Luis’s portrayal of Gomez, while some viewers feel Raul Julia was the better Gomez, others believe Luis Guzman is just perfect for the role. However, the truth is the new Addams family has the perfect blend of characters that makes them all lovable.

Charismatic Xavier

Aside from his cool personality, there are many deeds that make Xavier likable; one of the most profound is saving Wednesday from the Gargoyle. While he may sometimes come across as annoying, he is a valuable member of Wednesday's team.

Xavier is a mature and charismatic character who, despite his apparent personal issues, did not deserve the mistreatment he received from Wednesday. Many fans hope to see him overcome his infatuation with Wednesday in season 2 and fully utilize his psychic abilities in precognitive dreaming and supernatural artistry.

Colorful and Brave Enid

Image via Netflix

The aloof Wednesday doesn’t care to make any friends in Nevermore, however, Enid manages to worm her way into her heart. Like Thing, Enid is always supportive of Wednesday’s schemes no matter how annoying she may be. In the end, Enid transforms into a werewolf to save her friend from the hyde, showcasing her loyalty and bravery as both a true friend and a hero of the story.

Enid and Wednesday's friendship is one highlight of the show that many fans want to see more of. Despite being the polar opposite of Wednesday, this She-wolf never stopped loving her hug-hating friend and quickly became a fan favorite due to her energetic and bubbly personality. The series wouldn’t be complete without her torturing Wednesday with her sweetness and upbeat demeanor.

Elegant Principal Weems

Image via Netflix

With her tall figure and well-tailored dresses, Principal Weems brings a touch of elegance to this gothic story. Working so hard to conceal Hyde's killing spree, she appears to be an impediment to Wednesday's mission at first but eventually ends up helping Wednesday.

Principal Weems may have been an obstacle to Wednesday, however, it turns out her desire to protect her school motivated her actions. However, it is tragic that this powerful and beautiful shapeshifter had to go the way she did, and many viewers are hoping the show will somehow bring her back to life.

Iconic Morticia Addams

Image via Netflix

Morticia has been a central figure in the Addams family franchise since it was first introduced by Charles Addams in 1933. Wednesday, the dark and independent daughter, is a beloved character thanks in part to the influence of her parents, particularly Morticia. Despite having a complicated relationship with her daughter, it is clear that the two have a strong bond.

Morticia is a mysterious yet enchanting character, known for her stylish dress and captivating manner of speaking. Whenever she appears on screen, she commands attention with her confidence and grace. Catherine Zeta-Jones does an excellent job portraying Morticia, imbuing the character with power, femininity, elegance, and maternal warmth.

Fun-Loving Pugsley

Image via Netflix

Since the series is centered on what happens at Nevermore, viewers don’t get to see a lot of Wednesday’s family. However, the limited time that Pugsley and other family members appear on screen demonstrates why so many people are drawn to this quirky and ghoulish family. In episode 5, Pugsley and Wednesday bond in their own peculiar way by throwing grenades into a pond after their father is arrested. The two siblings have a weird but genuine bond, making them the perfect duo.

Despite his limited screen time, Pugsley's character is revealed to be the opposite of Wednesday and very likable. It is heartwarming to see how he loves and listens to his quirky sister, and many fans would enjoy seeing more of their odd relationship.

Complicated Lucas Walker

Perhaps peer pressure is the reason Lucas is always a part of any mischievous schemes against Nevermore. However, as he gets to know Enid and Bianca better, he slowly transitions into a supportive ally, despite being a "normie".

Although Lucas Walker (played by Imma Marson) was initially introduced as a secondary antagonist, he ultimately proved to be a valuable ally for Wednesday when he helped her uncover the identity of the killer. It appears that Lucas is a good person who simply got caught up in the wrong crowd, and many fans are hoping to see him fully join Wednesday's team in the next season. The chemistry between Lucas and Bianca hints at the possibility of a beautiful relationship between a "normie" and an outcast, which would be interesting to see.

