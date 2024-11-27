The sequel to Tim Burton’s highly popular YA series starring Jenna Ortega as the titular Wednesday is among the much-anticipated series on Netflix. While we don’t have a release date or window yet, the star-studded series is currently in production and the makers leave no opportunity to tease fans with new videos or images. The streamer has unveiled a new teaser that sees The Thing, Wednesday’s partner in crime, whipping up a mean portrait of the two with the help of her typewriter. While the clip doesn’t give away much about the upcoming season, it certainly piques fans’ interest as they patiently wait for the next update on the series.

What Do We Know About ‘Wednesday’ Season 2?

Story wise, the finale episode left some loose ties for the upcoming season to fasten like Wednesday gets a cryptic text from a stalker and Hyde escapes. How these elements come to play remains to be seen. Creators Al Gough and Miles Millar previously divulged keeping their options open for the future, the duo told Collider, "It's always a little bit of... It's never one or the other. It's not like, 'Oh, we're just making one cake this season, then we'll figure out the next cake next season.'" They further explained, citing the example of Smallville, "I think what happens is, you have a loose idea, and we used to do this with Smallville, we had signposts. And then as you're developing a season, certain things start to pop, and then you realize like, 'Oh, that's an interesting story', or, 'That's something,' and then that could lead you into Season 3." Adding,

"I think here, again, we have the signposts, an idea of where we want to get each season, but then we also open it up to, when we're breaking the season, we're seeing what stories for us are interesting, what characters are interesting. Then when you start shooting it and you're like, 'Okay.'"

As for the cast, the series will bring back Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Isaac Ordonez, and Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo – who all are being upped to series regulars. New faces joining the series with their incredible talents include Steve Buscemi, Billie Piper, Evie Templeton, Owen Painter, and Noah Taylor. Furthermore, star-studded guest appearances are also planned, including the likes of Christopher Lloyd, Joanna Lumley, Thandiwe Newton, Frances O’Connor, Haley Joel Osment, Heather Matarazzo, and Joonas Suotamo.

Wednesday Season 2 has no release date yet. The first season is available on Netflix to stream. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and check out the new video above.