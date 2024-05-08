The Big Picture The much-anticipated season 2 of Wednesday is underway, with The Thing debuting on TikTok with a unique skincare routine.

Wednesday and friends are back together as season two of the fan favorite series begins filming. Netflix recently unveiled a lot of new behind-the-scenes images as director Tim Burton, Jenna Ortega, and more cast members get together, however, one character fans are waiting to see more of was The Thing, who has now debuted on TikTok as “an anthropological study on the decay of civilization.”

In true TikTok fashion, The Thing has made a Get Ready With Me Video as it prepares for the first day of filming for Season 2. Its skincare routine is made up of a range of activities ranging from a mummy mask, some postmortem glow, sarcophagus spice perfume and a final fit check. Given The Thing was the breakout star of the first season, fans can expect to see more such videos as the filming progresses.

What to Expect From ‘Wednesday’ Season 2

The first season of Wednesday was a megahit for Netflix, fans took to the series focused on the daughter of the Addams family, who is navigating a new school life. The season had a lot of special moments that took internet by the storm. The upcoming season is set to match those expectations taking Wednesday’s story ahead.

Ortega, previously teased that the script is very thrilling. “In the first season, we had episodes that really stood out visually, like the dance episode was a really big one for people, and that setting was very particular and it felt like Prom Night, a little bit, or Carrie,” she revealed. Further teasing the new season, she said, “Every episode [of season two] that I’ve read so far is like that. It just stands out on its own as a very memorable scene or bit or setting, which I think is what I’m most excited for, because to pull that off for eight episodes is, I think, really incredible and really lucky.”

The upcoming season will bring back familiar faces like Hunter Doohan’s Tyler, Emma Myers’ Enid, Joy Sunday’s Bianaca, Victor Dorobantu’s Thing, and Jamie McShane’s Sheriff Donovan Galpin. Returning as Wednesday’s family are Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Fred Armisen, and Isaac Ordonez. As for the new faces. another Addams Family alum Steve Buscemi has joined the cast along with Thandiwe Newton, Christopher Llyod, and more. Not returning this season is Percy Hynes White as Xavier.

Currently, there's no official release date for Wednesday Season 2, but it's expected to premiere on Netflix in 2025. You can check out the new video below