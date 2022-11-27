If you were watching Wednesday and wondering about how scenes with Thing were filmed, Netflix just revealed a new set of behind-the-scenes images to show us how. Right from the beginning of the series Thing was Wednesday’s true partner in crime. Be it setting a statute on fire, following a suspect, or helping our heroin to enter a morgue, Thing made all things possible. Revealing the new BTS images and acknowledging the actor behind the portrayal, the streamer wrote, “Give a big hand to Victor Dorobantu, the incredible actor who plays Thing on Wednesday.”

In the first image, we see Dorobantu dressed head to toe in a blue screen suit, crouched behind Jenna Ortega possibly to give a shot where Thing is on her shoulder. The VFX work is never easy, as in another image we see him on the floor peeking from behind a door to show how Thing moves on the floor an extension of it is seen in the last image where he’s on a camera trolley along with a camera operator. Dorobantu also shared some more videos and images on his Instagram that further show it was no mean feat to shoot the sequences that included Thing.

All these efforts have translated beautifully on screen and have intrigued the audience very much. The series is easily among the best holiday offering and is gaining further applause for a unique portrayal of Addams' family and their daughter. The production design of the series is commendable be it locations, colors, or set design. Everything adds to a morbid yet beautiful world of Wednesday that fans and critics have come to love. In the new series, Wednesday has reached Nevermore Academy, among kids who are “outcasts” like her, from vampires to werewolves to sirens and monsters, the school is safe haven for all. As Wednesday navigates her new life she’s presented with various mysteries that culminate into a big reveal saving her family as well as Nevermore Academy itself. Thing, who was sent by Morticia to keep an eye on her daughter has been complicit in Wednesday’s doings.

Image via Netflix

Wednesday features Ortega in the titular role alongside Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia, Luis Guzmán as Gomez, Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley, Gwendoline Christie as Larissa Weems, Percy Hynes White as Xavier, Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair, Christina Ricci as Marilyn Thornhill among others.

All episodes of Wednesday are streaming on Netflix. You can check out the new images below: