Thing is hands down the breakout star of Netflix’s Wednesday! A staple to Addams Family lore, Thing has been a fan favorite since the beginning. In the new series, he’s Wednesday’s partner in crime and the only one whose injuries brought our otherwise emotionless heroine near to tears. Netflix recently unleashed the Thing on the streets of New York City and his interactions with people are least to say hilarious.

The streamer released a new clip, on Twitter of Thing ‘doing his thing’ and wrote, “We unleashed Thing on the streets of New York City to surprise and delight Wednesday fans.” The reactions of passerby range from sheer screams of panic, and kids crying, to pure amazement. We see Thing skateboarding, scaring pigeons away, and befriending dogs. To people’s amusement, he also rides the subway and takes selfie. However, the most fun part is him startling people just by his mere presence. This only goes on to show how “normies” would react if Thing was out in the real world.

In Wednesday, Tim Burton and showrunners Al Gough and Miles Millar made an interesting choice to cast a person as the Thing, as it was done in old days, rather than creating him digitally. He’s played by a Romanian close-hand magician, Victor Dorobantu. In previously released images by the streamer, we see the grilling process of bringing Thing to life as Dorobantu is seen head to toe in a blue suit in various awkward positions to correctly portray the characters. The hard work paid off as viewers truly feel that Thing is sentient and everyone collectively gasped when we saw him stabbed to a column in the finale episode.

Wednesday is a brilliant take on the Addams family daughter who in previous iterations was limited to morbid acts and witty one-liners. Bringing her out of the traditional setup and into the Nevermore Academy made her more relatable. The creators gave her a worthy emotional arc while keeping her essence intact. In the new series, we see Wednesday solving a multi-layered mystery that involves her parents, her new school, and her friends. The series is aptly suited to modern times and has been a huge success for the streamer.

Along with Jenna Ortega in the titular role, the series also features Gwendoline Christie as principal Larissa Weems, Hunter Doohan as Tyler, Percy Hynes White as Xavier, Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair, alongside Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams, and Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams. Wednesday is streaming on Netflix, you can check out Thing on New York streets below: