Editor's note: The below contains major spoilers for Season 1 of Wednesday.

From Miles Millar and Alfred Gough and based on the characters created by Charles Addams, Netflix’s Wednesday details the misadventures of the titular Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) as she is shipped off to her parents' alma mater, Nevermore Academy, following a near-death experience — well, Wednesday brought a few reckless teenage boys near death — at her old school. Once she arrives at her new school, which is full of "outcasts" a.k.a. mythical beings like werewolves and sirens, Wednesday is thrust into a life-and-death game with a murderous monster that has been tormenting the school and the surrounding area for the last few weeks. Over the course of the season, Wednesday's unconventional investigation into the monster and the killings turns the tides in the war, putting an even bigger target on her own back as secrets about Nevermore come to light.

Who Exactly Is Laurel Gates?

The investigation strains Wednesday's relationships with friends like Enid (Emma Myers) and Eugene (Moosa Mostafa), makes for an uncomfortable love triangle with Xavier (Percy Hynes White) and Tyler (Hunter Doohan), and gets Wednesday some negative attention from authority figures Principal Weems (Gwendoline Christie) and Sheriff Galpin (Jamie McShane). Given her determination and relentless need to prove herself right, Wednesday continues on, causing quite a bit of mischief and putting those who care about her through an emotional rollercoaster with her ignorance of and attitude about their feelings of the situation. Eventually, Wednesday discovers the monster is actually a Hyde, which changes quite a bit about what she thought she knew as a Hyde only acts on orders from a master. A Hyde is, usually, not responsible for their actions while they're transformed.

Meaning, there's someone even bigger pulling the strings. Wednesday continues on the path of investigating the missing Laurel Gates, descendant of anti-outcast leader Joseph Crackstone (William Houston), and accusing her therapist Dr. Kinbott (Riki Lindhome), but there's a whole new layer to what's going on and, potentially, someone innocent being forced to do Laurel's evil bidding. It isn't until the end of the season after Wednesday discovers — with the help of a psychic vision — that Tyler is the Hyde that she stumbles upon the real identity of Laurel Gates: Nevermore teacher and normie Marilyn Thornhill (Christina Ricci).

Laurel's Reveal Was Predictable, But Satisfying

In the end, the reveal that Professor Thornhill is the big, bad villain is incredibly predictable, but in a good way. From the moment Wednesday meets Ms. Thornhill, a.k.a. Laurel, it's clear that she's up to no good. At first, it's easy to presume she's the monster, as we aren't yet aware that more than one person is involved in what's going on. Her presence at Nevermore is off-putting and doesn't quite make sense, especially as she's a normie. What could she really offer these outcasts? She's seemingly quite sweet, caring, and open-minded, countering everything about Wednesday personality-wise but in a different way than Enid. Ultimately, she doesn't fit.

The interest Laurel immediately takes in Wednesday is a dead giveaway, too. She really attaches herself to Wednesday, trying to fill the void in her life as a mentor. She repeatedly lets herself into Wednesday and Enid's dorm, which never quite sits right. It's also quite possible that she was primarily there to sneak a peek at Wednesday's novel (her account of the ongoing mystery) when she would arrive during Wednesday's writing time. Given the Gates' family history, Laurel's fascination with Wednesday makes complete sense, as does her constantly (yet subtly) pushing Wednesday in directions that, ultimately, build to exactly what Laurel needs to complete her plan.

Plus, casting Christina Ricci — well known for playing Wednesday in the 1991 film The Addams Family and sequel Addams Family Values — in the role only cemented the idea that she would be the major villain of the season. Frankly, it's too special of an appearance for it to have been anything else. Considering how underutilized Ricci was in the first several episodes of Wednesday, merely showing up to check in on Wednesday and offer some advice, it was quite obvious the role was building into something much larger.

Overall, it's so satisfying to see this reveal come to fruition with the clues building from the very start of the season. It's brilliant to see the puzzle pieces fit together, revealing the true identity of the villain without trying to leave the audience completely shocked. It makes perfect sense and the signs were there all along — something that is far too rare in television now because of the obsession of catching the audience off-guard with a twist meant only for shock value. Ricci gives a delicious performance in the final episode of Wednesday, in particular, as Laurel enacts her evil plan. When it doesn’t go exactly how she envisioned, like Crackstone putting her down because she's a woman, Laurel continues to fight. She isn’t backing down, even as he attempts to force her to.

Laurel Could (and Should) Appear Again in 'Wednesday'

There's still quite a bit of potential for Laurel going forward, too, which is thrilling. One of the biggest unanswered questions after the Wednesday finale is where Laurel has been for all of these years, as Wednesday focuses on the fact that she was putting together her own plan to enact the family legacy and rid the world of outcasts. She could have easily become entangled in something that will rear its head in the future. And, the story isn’t quite done with her and Tyler either now that he has possibly escaped custody, as indicated by the final shot of him transforming into the Hyde.

Laurel is an interesting foe for Wednesday. They both have frighteningly complicated families with their futures laid out for them long before they were ever born. There are a lot of similarities between them, which could be a fascinating thing to explore in future episodes. Plus, continuing the story with the battle of two different real-world Wednesday Addams actors is a compelling and gripping reason to keep tuning in alone. Whatever the case, Laurel is a special role played by someone undeniably important to the history of the Addams family characters, so it's vital we see more of her (should Wednesday live to see more seasons). Wednesday beautifully inches toward the reveal that Thornhill is the villain in every episode, making it just obvious enough that you start to doubt whether they'll follow that path.

