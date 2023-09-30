The Big Picture NECA has released new products based on the popular Netflix series Wednesday, including Toony Terrors and Head Knockers.

The Toony Terrors line features Wednesday in various outfits, and the figures come with a spooky backdrop.

Season 2 of Wednesday does not have a release date yet due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, but fans can enjoy the new merchandise and watch Season 1 on Netflix in the meantime.

When talking about cultural moments, one of the best horror shows around has been Wednesday. The Netflix series took the world by storm when it released last November breaking all sorts of records and dancing its way to pop culture stardom. In the long wait for Season 2, Funko Pops and Wednesday themed accessories have been keeping us busy. Now NECA has just unveiled new products based on Wednesday that will have any fan snapping in pure morbid joy.

The new Wednesday line includes their ultra popular Toony Terrors and Head Knockers. Series 1 of the Toony Terrors features Wednesday in her Nevermore uniform, Wednesday in her iconic black dress, Wednesday’s energetic werewolf roommate Enid, and Thing. Both Wednesdays are snapping, invoking the classic Addams Family theme song. Like all past Toony Terrors, the figures come with a cardboard cutout backdrop to create a spooky scene. The Head Knocker on the other hand sees Wednesday in her black dress with her arms crossed. This is similar to how she was seen in the marketing campaign leading up to Wednesday’s release.

The Toony Terrors line in particular has been a great expressive avenue for NECA as it makes all our favorite horror icons from Michael Myers to M3GAN look like Saturday morning cartoon characters. The style of Wednesday lends itself perfectly to that exaggerated approach. Given that this is just Series 1, it’s going to be exciting to see what characters they do in the future, especially as Wednesday’s world at Nevermore Academy is full of so much hunting life and colorful characters. The pitch black sky’s the limit as they could do anyone from Morticia Addams to the deadly Hyde.

‘Wednesday’ One Year Later

Image via Netflix

It’s hard to believe that it’s almost been a year since the release of Wednesday. In that time, modern horror icon Jenna Ortega (Scream, X) has become a mega star, and she deserves nothing less as she’s one of the best young talents working today. Her portrayal of Wednesday was so spot on yet completely her own that it made the world fall in love with The Addams Family all over again. Her commanding screen presence, along with director Tim Burton and composer Danny Elfman, brilliantly brought this chilling IP into the 21st century. Did it sometimes fall into YA Territory? Yes, but its combination of horror, murder mystery, and dark comedy has been next to none.

When Does 'Wednesday' Season 2 Release?

Wednesday Season 2 doesn’t have a release date or window yet. We’re still a long way from finding that out as the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike is still in effect. However, once a fair deal does happen, Season 2 should go into production soon after that. There are no plot details at this time, but to pass the time you can view more information about NECA’s Wednesday Toony Terrors and Head Knocker on their website. They have the tentative release date of January and February 2024. Until then, you can currently catch up on Wednesday Season 1 on Netflix.