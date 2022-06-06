Netflix has finally revealed the first teaser trailer for Wednesday, the highly-anticipated spinoff series of The Addams Family starring Jenna Ortega in the titular role. The series was created by the king of creepiness, Tim Burton, and is inspired by the iconic characters created by cartoonist Charles Addams.

In the teaser, we can see Ortega braiding her hair in the shadows before the young star steps into the light, looking as mean as someone can be. Ortega uses a black and white dress and has her nails painted black, reinforcing the ghoulish look of the character. As soon as Ortega’s Wednesday is revealed, Thing, the disembodied hand, also walks to her shoulder like a morbid pet. Then, both Ortega and Thing snap their fingers two times, nodding to the iconic The Addams Family song we all know by heart.

The new spinoff series will follow Wednesday as she tries to survive school while honing her natural paranormal abilities. While the series promises to tell a story focused on Wednesday, the show will also feature other prominent members of the Addams Family, with Catherine Zeta-Jones playing her mother Morticia Addams, Luis Guzmán in the role of her father Gomez Addams, and Isaac Ordonez as Wednesday’s younger brother Pugsley. The series is being described as a young adult show by Netflix, which means we’ll have the right mix of dread and drama to please fans that are not too into horror.

Image via Netflix

Wednesday also features the talent of Chistina Ricci as a regular cast member. Ricci had her breakout role as Wednesday Addams in 1991’s The Addams Family and its sequel, Addams Family Values, so it’s nice to see her returning for the spinoff series. Wednesday also stars Garfunkel and Oates’ Riki Lindhome as Dr. Valerie Kinbott; Jamie McShane (Sons of Anarchy) as Sheriff Donovan Galpin. Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones) will also appear as a main cast member known as Larissa Weems. The series will be scored by legendary composer Danny Elfman (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Beetlejuice).

Here's the official synopsis for Wednesday:

Based on the character originally created by Charles Addams, “Wednesday” is a young adult TV series described as a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy. She attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.

As Collider exclusively revealed, Wednesday will be released this Fall. Check out the new teaser trailer and get a closer look at her costume below: