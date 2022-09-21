Netflix has released a new clip from Wednesday showing the Addams daughter's new school, Nevermore Academy. In a minute and a half long clip principal of the academy Larissa Weems (Gwendoline Christie) asks intriguingly, “In a world full of normies, do you feel like an outcast?” Then she takes us inside the academy, a 200 years old institute that was set up to “educate the outcasts.” As expected, these students are from all walks of life and death!

The mission of the school is established as “to help each student master their unique abilities.” In the upcoming series, we’ll see Wednesday Addams joining her parent’s alma mater to master her psychic abilities. Per the new video, she’ll be seen indulging in extracurricular activities ranging from “painting to archery.” The clip introduces us to many students who would certainly feel like an outcast in the regular world and will surely be seen interacting with our recluse titular character. Nevermore Academy counts Edgar Allan Poe, to Morticia and Gomez Addams among its notable alums. By the looks of it, Nevermore Academy is going to be a macabre yet fun place to be. The clip also invites fans to apply to the spooky school as well.

Many amazing shots of the quad are seen which also feature a central tree designed by director Tim Burton himself. Co-showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar previously revealed that each set was designed with careful consideration and keeping various Easter eggs in mind. While we know Nevermore Academy is the place where Morticia and Gomez first met, we really didn’t know much about the academy itself and the new clip does an amazing job of introducing it. Certainly, the academy itself will be an interesting character in the upcoming series.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: Visit 'Wednesday's Nevermore Academy Website to Apply to the Spooky Fictitious School

The upcoming series stars Jenna Ortega as the titular character along with Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams, Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams, Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley, Wednesday’s younger brother, and Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair, Wednesday’s dorm room partner among others.

Wednesday will drop this Fall on Netflix. Meanwhile, you can check out the new clip and official synopsis below: