During New York Comic Con, things got a bit spooky with the unveiling of the full trailer for Tim Burton's Wednesday series for Netflix, live from the Empire stage. Full of reveals and pulse-pounding moments, the footage dives deeper into the mysteries of Nevermore Academy and the danger that lies within for Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) and her classmates.

Kicking things off with the Addams Family arriving at Nevermore Academy, the trailer gives us a brief reintroduction to the haunting school and its inhabitants including Wednesday's new roommate Enid Sinclair (Emma Myers). Nevermore has everything Wednesday could want to partake in from fencing to archery, but the eerie vibe, hidden passages, secret societies, and a murderous monster roaming the halls don't give her the best impression. It seems danger awaits around every corner of the school and even in the woods around it after she's confronted by a mysterious man in black. When he takes off his hat though, we get a big reveal — Uncle Fester is here, and he's played by none other than Fred Armisen! Arriving in his Penny's Pooch Patrol motorcycle, it looks like he'll be around to watch out for Wednesday and add some extra hilarity to the series.

The rest of the footage is all about building intrigue around the mysteries of Nevermore and its connection to the Addams Family. Multiple shots of a funeral for the family are shown while Wednesday narrates about the seemingly endless secrets the academy holds. She's committed to finding the truth behind what embroiled her parents during their time at the academy, and she has Enid to join her on the dangerous search. Everything goes full horror for a few shots including a blood shower and Wednesday threateningly wielding two tasers before we get a title card. Before the trailer wraps, there's one final scene revealing former Wednesday Addams Christina Ricci entering as Marilyn Thornhill with a brief, yet hilarious exchange with Wednesday that brings the actress full circle.

Image via Netflix

By all accounts, Wednesday looks to bring horror and comedy and equal measures, and it'll feature an immensely talented cast to make it happen. Joining Ortega at the Academy will be Myers and Ricci alongside Gwendoline Christie, Jamie McShane, Percy Hynes White, Hunter Doohan, Joy Sunday, Naomi J Ogawa, Moosa Mostafa, Georgie Farmer, and Riki Lindhome. Guest stars include the rest of the Addams Family portrayed by Armisen, Catherine Zeta-Jones (Morticia Addams), Luis Guzmán (Gomez Addams), Isaac Ordonez (Pugsley Addams), and Lucius Hoyos (Young Gomez) with Iman Marson as Lucas Walker. Rounding out the cast are Victor Teodor Dorobantu, Calum Ross, and Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo.

Burton serves as director and executive producer on the series with Miles Millar and Al Gough writing, showrunning, and executive producing. Millar and Gough are focused on keeping things within the story of The Addams Family, but it's clear they're having a lot of fun making an absolutely devilish Wednesday and a spooky, mysterious Nevermore Academy. Joining them as executive producers are Steve Stark, Andrew Mittman for 1.21 Entertainment, Kevin Miserocchi for the Tee and Charles Addams Foundation, Kayla Alpert, Jonathan Glickman for Glickmania, Gail Berman, Tommy Harper, and Kevin Lafferty.

Wednesday arrives on Netflix on November 23, just in time for Thanksgiving. Check out the trailer below.