Some television characters are supposed to intelligent. Some, relatable. Others are supposed to be unique and memorable. If you're lucky, you'll find a character that's the perfect mixture of all three, creating something even more fun. Eccentric personalities in television are special because they provide a macabre look into the universe and society.

Kooky characters are often fan favorites because they are a breath of fresh air in heavily constructed plots, while also supplying much-needed chaos. They even pose some of the most thought-provoking questions the world has seen, like when Wednesday Addams asked, “I know I'm stubborn, single-minded, and obsessive, but those are all traits of great writers. Yes, and serial killers – what's your point?”

Wednesday Addams, 'Wednesday' (2022)

Many were skeptical of Tim Burton's vision of The Addams Family due to its focus on the eldest Addams sibling, Wednesday. But Netflix audiences and social media have fallen head over heels for the morbid, dead-pan, gothic teen making her way through Nevermore Academy as the black sheep.

Jenna Ortega's masterful performance has made Wednesday the most likable character in the show, as well as Netflix's new darling. Not only is her physical resemblance to the character uncanny, but she completely enveloped herself in Wednesday's kooky weirdness. With her strange dance moves, unblinking stare, and penchant for homicidal thoughts, Burton's version of Wednesday is a perfect reimagining.

Matthew the Raven, 'The Sandman' (2022 - ongoing)

Good news: Netflix's adaptation of The Sandman has officially been renewed for a second season, and Matthew, the raven, will return with it. Matthew made his way to the screen as Dream's trusted and talkative emissary, conjured by Lucienne with instructions to watch over him. The best part of this talking raven isn't his wise advice though – it's his witty view on life after death.

Prior to the show, Matthew was an ordinary man who had died in his sleep. After being sent to guide Dream in his search for the sand pouch, Matthew realizes that he quite likes being by Dream's side. Matthew has only been a raven for a couple of hours, but he enjoys questioning Morpheus and adds a much-needed optimism and quirkiness to Dream's solemnity.

Eddie Munson, 'Stranger Things' (2016 - ongoing)

Out of all of the new characters in Season 4 of Stranger Things, Eddie Munson is by far the most beloved. Despite being more of a side character to the main cast, Joseph Quinn's turn as a geeky, metal-loving, authority-questioning high school student solidified him as one of the greatest metalhead characters in pop culture.

Eddie did what many characters don't: he got a full redemption while always staying true to himself, even in the end when he goes out in a blaze of glory while shredding Metallica on guitar. Quinn's character is a kooky outsider at Hawkins High, preferring to flip off football players than go to parties. Eddie stands up for others and is unapologetically himself, no matter how much he gets made fun of, and that's why he's special.

Klaus Hargreeves, 'The Umbrella Academy' (2019 - ongoing)

From the moment you meet The Umbrella Academy's Klaus Hargreeves, you'll realize that he is not going to be your ordinary superhero. Clothed in fur coats and pink umbrellas, addicted to drugs and a hedonistic lifestyle, and rife with impulse and one-liners, the character formerly known as Number Four steals every scene that he's in.

Played by Robert Sheehan, the kooky character makes his way through life by using sarcasm to mask his trauma and never taking anything very seriously. While he is seen as unreliable by his siblings because of his impulsiveness, binge drinking, and crazy ideas, Klaus is eventually shown to have a much deeper insight into the world than assumed.

Alyssa, 'The End of the F***ing World' (2017 – 2019)

Alyssa is the true scene-stealer of the hit Netflix show, The End of the F***ing World. The show follows James, a 17-year-old who believes he is a psychopath, and Alyssa, his mouthy, rebellious classmate with some deep issues of her own. Alyssa proposes that the pair run away together, and they embark on a road trip across England.

Alyssa's character is incredibly relatable, as a girl who wants to run away from her abuse and problems to seek something better in life. She loves adventure and is skeptical of "normal" people, which is why she gets along with the outsiders. Her reckless behavior and boredom with life make her an absolutely enchanting character to watch.

Rebecca, 'Cyberpunk: Edgerunners' (2022)

To those who have not watched Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, Rebecca might look like an ordinary, green-haired anime character with a bit of an anger problem. In reality, though, she is the bundle of chaos that conducts dangerous mercenary jobs across Night City as an edgerunner.

Small in stature, but big on mayhem, Rebecca is a sharp-tongued woman with a tendency to shock and be extremely unpredictable. It's difficult to ever know what she's going to do next, which makes her exciting to watch. She goes all out in fights and laughs maniacally, enjoying the bedlam that she helps create. Her last words before being crushed to death are even, “F*ck you.”

Jesper Fahey, 'Shadow and Bone' (2021 - ongoing)

Netflix's Shadow and Bone remains one of the best fantasy book adaptations streaming today. And with a new season on the way in March of 2023, you'll get to see more fleshed-out versions of your favorite characters, including the ever-kooky, Jesper Fahey. Portrayed masterfully by Kit Young, Jesper is the Zemeni-born sharpshooter who teams up with Kaz and Inej in the show.

Jesper is an incredibly unique character, not just in television, but in the Grishaverse itself. Unlike his companions, he is much more optimistic and cocky about life and always has a wise-cracking comment to quell the situation. He often goes off-plan for his own indulgences and even befriends a cute goat on his way through the crossing of the fold.

Todd Chavez, 'BoJack Horseman' (2014 – 2020)

The beloved Netflix series, BoJack Horseman, is full of unique characters. With many of them dealing with mental illness or being outsiders in society, it's hard not to love the characters. One of the most endearing and kooky is Todd Chavez, BoJack's human roommate who is mostly known as a couch potato.

Despite being a slacker, Todd is a fantastic, upbeat friend, with a plethora of skills and artistic abilities. He dabbles in many things, letting the wind take him where it may, trying on different jobs and business ideas, and somehow always coming out unscathed. His wacky adventures and endless empathy carry the show.

Maeve Wiley, 'Sex Education' (2019 - ongoing)

As one of the main characters of Sex Education, Maeve Wiley is a sarcastic social outcast and bad girl, hellbent on nihilism and keeping to herself. The series follows the lives of students and staff of Moordale Secondary School, where they contend with personal dilemmas that are often related to sex.

Unlike many intelligent and kooky characters though, Maeve goes against the grain of shouting out deranged ideas and general madness. Instead, she is a kind soul, despite her cold exterior and the way that she carries herself. She possesses a sardonic and morbid sense of humor that often gets her in trouble and ensures that she stays an outsider.

Cardamon, 'Bee and PuppyCat' (2022)

The popular webtoon series, Bee and PuppyCat, hit Netflix this year with a second season. The series follows an unemployed woman and her mysterious cat-dog hybrid, PuppyCat, on a journey of temporary jobs to pay Bee's monthly rent. While most of the characters have their own kookiness, one of the most unique characters is Bee's seven-year-old landlord, Cardamon.

Yes, Cardamon, is seven years old, and, yes, he is still in elementary school, but he's also a child genius who has been promoted as the de facto landlord of Bee's place. As a child, the juxtaposition between his very serious and business-like personality and his angelic physicality creates a truly strange character.

