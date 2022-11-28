Even before Wednesday premiered, based on the promotional material, fans were in awe of how efficiently Jenna Ortega slipped into the titular character’s skin. For an iconic character, it is particularly impressive that Ortega was able to bring something new to Wednesday Addams. While Ortega is the perfect Wednesday Addams for this generation there are some creative choices that were made on the sets that further add to her portrayal.

In a new tweet, Netflix revealed that Wednesday’s unblinking stare (which makes most people uncomfortable) while interacting with other characters was the brainchild of director Tim Burton. The streamer released a video of Wednesday’s first meeting with Tyler in the café and wrote, “After trying one take where she didn’t blink, Tim Burton was so enamored with the result he told Jenna Ortega not to blink anymore when playing Wednesday. So, she didn’t.”

Every generation has had its fair share of the Addams family, and each portrayal of the Goth girl has had an impact on its audience. With the Netflix series, Burton and Ortega, by design, gave the titular character an edge while unearthing an emotional side of her which makes it an unprecedented iteration. Whether it's the costumes, the decision to give her bangs, or an unblinking stare, all of it adds up to an impressive iteration that Ortega made her own. In a previous interview, Ortega revealed that she never discussed her character with her co-star Christina Ricci, who played a previous iteration of the character, for a particular reason. “I felt like I didn't want to pull up something that she did 30 years ago. For the sake of my own benefit, but two, I didn't want to rip her off and I didn't want to be too much like her," Ortega said.

Image via Netflix

In the new series, fans go on a mystical ride as our titular heroine navigates through her new school, Nevermore Academy, and its many secrets. She also faces the trials and tribulations of being an “outcast” in a school of outcasts. The series also gives us a refreshing new take on the Addams family as Wednesday unearths new secrets that have been haunting her parents since their time at Nevermore. Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán perfectly play Wednesday’s equally iconic parents Morticia and Gomez Addams, respectively. Incredible performances also come from Gwendoline Christie, Hunter Doohan, Percy Hynes White, and Rikki Lindhome among others.

All episodes of Wednesday are streaming on Netflix. You can check out the trivia below: