When the comedy film Weekend at Bernie's came out in 1989, the critical response was relatively mixed. While it was by no means considered the worst film ever, it was generally described as tacky, one-note, and done in poor taste. Roger Ebert really disliked the film, giving it only one star and summarizing the issue that many took with it: "Weekend at Bernie's makes two mistakes: It gives us a joke that isn't very funny, and it expects the joke to carry an entire movie." The film holds a middling score of 54% on Rotten Tomatoes, and an abysmal 32% on Metacritic.

This may come as a genuine shock because this film is considered by many to be a great comedy of the 1980s. Comedies have gotten away with more suspect humor in the past, so it's odd that Weekend at Bernie's was the one considered too crude. The film follows wannabe New York yuppies Richard (Johnathan Silverman) and Larry, portrayed by the charming Andrew McCarthy, who are invited by their hard-partying employer Bernie (Terry Kiser) to his fancy beach house in the Hamptons over Labor Day weekend. The two arrive and discover that Bernie is dead, having been killed in a mafia hit. The duo could do the sensible thing and call an ambulance, but fearing that they'll be implicated and wanting to live it up over the weekend, they instead pretend that Bernie is still alive by puppeteering his body in front of his many friends and enemies. This works better than expected.

‘Weekend at Bernie’s’ Darkness Is Its Strength

The critics were correct, as on concept alone, this film would be pretty shocking as a mainstream goofball comedy. Maybe a John Waters-type person would've done more with the material, and taken the joke to its extreme. But director Ted Kotcheff got his start in 1971 with the incredibly grimy Wake in Fright, so he clearly proved he held the capacity to go dark. The film may run on one joke, and while the critics at the time really had no way of knowing this, that stupidly ingenious joke has sustained itself now for 35 years. The act of slapping a pair of sunglasses on a corpse and pretending to move its head and walk it around is constantly used in comedy and animation, still to this day.

Perhaps it's because the initial idea is so shocking that these two wacky doofuses with a dream spend the movie doing something both grotesque and deeply illegal. It's played off like a goofy comedy, and that tonal dissonance almost works in the film's favor in retrospect. It's certainly not a realistic portrayal of this deeply disturbing situation, but the film wouldn't have that surprising mainstream appeal if Bernie went through the various stages of decomposition. Credit really must be given to Kiser and his stunt double Rock A. Walker for ragdolling their way through the film — pretending to be dead is surprisingly very difficult.

The Social Satire of ‘Weekend at Bernie’s'

Weekend at Bernie's satirizes a rather popular target for 80s comedy films: the hedonistic excess that the decade's upper classes were characterized by. As soon as Richard and Larry arrive in the Hamptons, almost everyone, including them, are reprehensibly selfish people. A party is thrown at Bernie's beach house and not a single guest realizes that he's dead, despite talking at and interacting with him the whole time. This is something Richard and Larry look upon in horror, but they're no better. Richard is supposed to be an earnest, romantic schmuck, but he lies about several deaths in his family just to score a date with a coworker. Larry is supposed to be the charming wise guy, but the whole ploy to pretend Bernie's alive comes from his own selfishness. The aim of both of these gentlemen is to move up in their fast-paced world and get rich quickly, but this is exactly what cost Bernie his own life.

The malice that radiates from this film is quite humorous —everyone is a menace, as even a random little kid is just here to cause chaos. It's depraved, it's tasteless, and it's mean-spirited, but there's a place for that in comedy. Especially when you're punching up, the idea of the aspirational life of cars, women, and beach houses being emotionally empty. Bernie is on top of the world, yet all his so-called "friends" are too wrapped up in themselves to notice his body rotting on his sofa. Are we going to hell for laughing about it? Perhaps. But we're still laughing regardless.

